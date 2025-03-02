Daily horoscope for Sunday: Aquarius – You are dominant and leading

Aries

The moon is still in your sign, conjunct with Venus before its retrograde. Energy levels are high, enthusiasm is in the air, and your ability to express yourself is strong. However, there is a tendency towards impulsiveness and impatience, with a strong desire to express yourself.

Taurus

You feel a growing inner strength, yet unexpected and impulsive reactions may arise. Patience is required to express yourself and your desires, especially in relationships. There is a sense of charm in the air.

Gemini

You are socially dominant, with the ability to lead and influence on a community or group level. Your ability to express yourself is strong, so it is worth listening to your inner desires and acting accordingly. Maintain patience and avoid impulsiveness.

Cancer

You have the ability to take initiative and lead in your career or role. You are dominant and influential. Be active and proactive—this is not the time to retreat but to move forward.

Leo

Your energy is high and powerful, and your ability to express yourself is strong. Your presence is felt. You tend to express your opinions assertively and directly. Be mindful not to hurt others due to excessive honesty and a strong need for self-expression.

Virgo

You are gaining inner strength, but there may be a tendency to accumulate anger and react impulsively. The need to express your emotions requires patience and restraint, which may be challenging for you. Physical activity may help balance and release negative emotions.

Libra

Relationships require emotional validation. There may be impulsive reactions and impatience from the other side, which is seeking feedback. Try to be sensitive and avoid escalating their emotional turmoil.

Scorpio

You are leading and dominant in your work environment. You have the ability to take initiative, act, and move forward with matters that were stuck. Tap into your courage and self-expression, and do not hesitate to push forward new plans.

Sagittarius

You are dominant and proactive, with a strong ability to express yourself. You are more direct and honest than ever. Romantic relationships may begin, and people from the past may return to bring closure or renewal.

Capricorn

The home and family atmosphere is noisy and, for some, even loud. Accumulated anger may lead to impulsive reactions and an internal craving for peace and quiet. Try to maintain patience and composure.

Aquarius

You are dominant and leading in your close environment, initiating and active. There may be impatience and restlessness, leading to accumulated anger and impulsive reactions. Try to maintain self-restraint, especially with those close to you.

Pisces

Financial matters require attention. Impulsive and quick expenses are expected. New initiatives may also arise, but it is advisable to remain thoughtful and avoid hasty decisions.