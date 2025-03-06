Did you know? Thursday is a lucky day in astrology—Here’s why

According to astrology, Thursday is considered a lucky day due to the influence of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, which is associated with abundance, success, optimism, and growth. This makes Thursday an excellent day for making big decisions, trying new things, and taking calculated risks.

In astrology, each day of the week is governed by a different planet:

Sunday is ruled by the Sun (energy and leadership).

Monday is ruled by the Moon (emotions and intuition).

Tuesday is ruled by Mars (action and power).

Wednesday is ruled by Mercury (communication and intellect).

Thursday is ruled by Jupiter (abundance, luck, and growth).

Friday is ruled by Venus (love and harmony).

Saturday is ruled by Saturn (order and discipline).

Jupiter is the planet that grants opportunities, success, and the expansion of horizons, which is why its energy makes Thursday the ideal time for making major decisions, taking risks, and embracing new experiences. Many people notice that they experience greater success in business, work, and personal life on this day.

Thursday Is Also Associated with Strength

The English name for Thursday comes from “Thor’s Day,” named after Thor, the Norse god of thunder, who is the equivalent of Jupiter in ancient Roman mythology. Both Thor and Jupiter were seen as gods of power, abundance, and protection. In Roman mythology, Jupiter was the supreme god, ruler of all the deities, and the bringer of justice and fortune. Thursday is a great day for big decisions, trying new things, and taking calculated risks (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

How to Make the Most of Thursday’s Energy

Jupiter’s influence on Thursday enhances success in several areas:

Career and Investments – This is a great day for financial decisions, investments, and closing deals. Schedule important meetings. Personal Growth – Consider starting a new learning journey or focusing on self-improvement. Love and Friendships – The day’s optimistic energy makes it perfect for dating and socializing. Luck and Gambling – This is the best day for buying lottery tickets or taking calculated risks. However, don’t overdo it—nothing is guaranteed. Spirituality and Meditation – Thursday is an excellent time to connect with faith, practice gratitude, and focus on a positive future.

Take advantage of opportunities, start fresh, and pursue your ambitions with confidence and optimism!