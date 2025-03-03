Daily horoscope for Monday - 3/3

♈ Aries:

You feel the urge to act quickly, but the Moon in Aries calls for you to slow down and think twice. Mercury’s transition into your sign increases your need to express your opinion, but caution is required to avoid hurting others. Venus’s retrograde continues to raise questions in relationships – you may feel the need to close open chapters. Instead of rushing to conclusions, let time work in your favor.

♉ Taurus:

Today brings a need to slow down and focus on the practical aspects of life. The Moon’s movement into your sign makes you desire stability, but Venus’s retrograde pushes you to reassess your financial and emotional management. Mercury in Aries may make you feel like your thoughts are racing too fast, but don’t rush to act before you are sure of your decisions. Be patient, things will clear up soon.

♊ Gemini:

You’re experiencing a sharp transition from intuitive depth to more direct and practical thinking. Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into Aries and gives you a push to speak and act, but Venus retrograde causes you to reassess social connections and avoid hasty actions. Don’t rush to make declarations, especially regarding financial or personal matters. Instead, thoroughly check the facts and avoid overjudging.

♋ Cancer:

The Moon in Aries makes you feel the need to react quickly, but it’s recommended to think before you act. Venus’s retrograde in your career house might make you feel like you’re not receiving the recognition you deserve. Instead of getting disappointed, see this as an opportunity to reassess how you present yourself professionally. This is a good time to sharpen your long-term goals and examine if you’re on the right track.

♌ Leo:

You feel like things are starting to move faster, but you still have doubts. Mercury’s transition into Aries helps you think more clearly, but the Moon moving into Taurus may make you feel like reality demands more stability than you can currently provide. Venus retrograde causes you to reconsider relationships and friendships. Pay attention to promises you make today, and ensure they hold up to reality. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

♍ Virgo:

Today brings the need to reassess financial and emotional matters. The Moon moving into Taurus highlights your need for security, but Venus retrograde makes you rethink how you manage shared resources. Mercury in Aries may make you feel the need to speak more directly, but this is a good time to listen to others before making major decisions.

♎ Libra:

Today brings a need to pay attention to details in relationships, especially those that require special attention. Venus, your ruling planet, is in retrograde in your partnership house, which may lead to confusion in your personal connections. The Moon in Aries brings a push to act quickly, but it’s better to double-check the facts before jumping to conclusions. Maintain a diplomatic approach and carefully consider your next steps.

♏ Scorpio:

Daily stress may lead to a sense of restlessness. You feel the need to rearrange your routine, especially if you feel out of control with your tasks. Venus retrograde may bring up old issues related to health and work relationships. This is a good time to reassess your priorities and focus on what truly matters. Don’t let pressure throw you off balance – find ways to release energy in a healthy way.

♐ Sagittarius:

Today brings a need to find greater meaning in everything you do, but it’s not the time for hasty decisions. The Moon in Aries may give you the energy to act, but Venus retrograde raises doubts about how you express yourself in the world. Give yourself time to understand what truly drives you, and don’t feel the need to rush. This is a good day to think about creative projects and strengthen your connection to what truly brings you joy.

♑ Capricorn:

You’re focusing on home, family, and roots, but a sense of instability may arise. Venus retrograde may make you feel the need to fix something from the past, especially regarding family ties. The Moon in Aries makes you want quick responses from others, but be careful of unnecessary conflicts. This is a day to focus on proper time management and maintaining emotional stability.

♒ Aquarius:

Today places an emphasis on communication, but it’s wise to avoid excessive impulsiveness. Mercury in Aries gives you the urge to express your opinion, but Venus retrograde may lead to misunderstandings with close people. It’s a good idea to double-check before sending messages or making important decisions. The Moon in Aries increases the need for movement and excitement, but it’s important to keep balance so you don’t overwhelm yourself.

♓ Pisces:

You are focusing on financial matters, but there is a sense of confusion or uncertainty. The Moon in Aries increases your need for stability, but Venus retrograde warns against hasty investments. Mercury’s movement into Aries may make you think faster, but also act without checking all the details. This is a day when it’s recommended to consult an experienced person before making significant financial decisions.