Tarot reading: March 2025 forecast based on your zodiac sign

Roni, a tarot card reader and spiritual communicator, runs a website and a TikTok channel featuring various tarot readings and spiritual messages. Every month, she performs an astrological reading for all zodiac signs. Here is her forecast for March 2025:

Pisces

Happy birthday! This month, financial matters are on your mind more than usual. You're looking for ways to showcase your talents to the world and make a profit from them. Working in collaboration rather than behind the scenes will bring you success. Timing is also a key factor, so act at the right moment and don't postpone things. Mid-month, feelings of guilt or anxiety may arise, but they will pass quickly. In relationships, someone will be very honest with you, bringing joy. Career-wise, everything is falling into place perfectly.

Capricorn

You are finally beginning to understand the secret to a happy life. The universe is sending you energy, urging you to enjoy, express gratitude, and share your positivity with others. Hidden talents will emerge, leading to new beginnings. The changes happening in your life bring great benefits, and everything is expected to work out well. In love, a great romance is either happening now or just around the corner. In your career, stand your ground—you probably know best!

Taurus

If you have embarked on a journey with an artistic talent, success is on the horizon! A special energetic gateway is opening for the brave, promising achievement—will you step through? Either way, it's time to take initiative rather than waiting for others or being overly considerate. Passivity won’t help. Financial abundance increases mid-to-late month. In relationships, things don't have to be dramatic or difficult. The equation is simple: if you feel good and have emotions, stay. If not, let go. Fear of the unknown is already behind you.

Gemini

Your intentions are good, but those around you might misinterpret you, creating obstacles. Stand firm until the truth becomes clear, and don’t let negative emotions or self-doubt overwhelm you—be brave! If someone tries to clip your wings, use that energy to prove them wrong. Emotionally, this is an important month for you, with expected progress and improvement in your love life. You are ready for the next step. Someone from an earth sign seeks your attention and will get it. In terms of career and finances, trust only yourself.

Sagittarius

The universe promises to protect and reward you, provided you don’t fall into subconscious fear traps. These fears can be strong and paralyze you. Your goal is to succeed, so take things step by step, and it looks like you’ll proceed with careful thought and responsibility. Mid-month, you will break free from something that has held you back for a long time. In love, a new relationship is on the horizon for those searching, while those already in a relationship should give their partner some space—they currently need some distance. Give them time, and you’ll see improvement. Career and finances show significant growth!

Cancer

Everything is happening very quickly in your life, creating an emotional whirlwind of ups and downs. Take time for solitude, reflection, consultation, and emotional support. This is not the time to make major decisions, especially if you're facing serious dilemmas. Acting impulsively may lead to regret and anxiety. It’s also a good time to delegate tasks, avoid overburdening yourself, and refrain from making commitments. In love, you are undergoing a significant transformation, bringing important insights for your romantic future. Career-wise, let others handle problems for now.

Libra

You enjoy having options and being in control—that’s what gives your life meaning. Many people will seek your help and advice this month, and fortunately, you have the flexibility and friendliness to assist them. This will also make you feel valuable. Taking a course or joining a group will be exciting and enriching. In love, your partner understands and accepts you, but be careful not to come across as arrogant. For those looking for a relationship, now is the time to enter one. Financially and career-wise, you’re on the rise, and your financial situation remains stable.

Virgo

Your consciousness is undergoing a transformation, and your soul is receiving a lot of new light! Because of this, your body will require more rest than usual, and you must be patient with this beneficial process. Keep your feet on the ground to avoid getting caught up in emotional and mental turbulence. By mid-month, you'll feel relief, happiness, and lightness returning. Your social life is improving, and for some, an overseas trip will be meaningful and beneficial. In love, your partner is making things more complicated than necessary—give it time to resolve itself. If you're looking for love, ensure your intentions are clear. Career-wise, take some time off.

Aquarius

Make a decision. The key is to listen to your inner voice rather than trying to please everyone. Close friends and family don’t always know what’s best for you and may give advice based on their own fears. The month starts slowly but picks up pace by mid-month with new beginnings. Everything will fall into place if you are brave and take action. In relationships, conflicts may arise due to your partner's criticism. Stay strong and stand your ground. For those looking for love, be genuine on dates rather than trying too hard to impress. Career-wise, don’t let change happen passively—take initiative.

Aries

No matter what is happening in your life, things will eventually work out. The sun never forgets to shine on you. So, when you feel suffocated, insecure, or worried, let go of negative thoughts and trust the universe to work in your favor. Your family life is good—try to see things in a positive and optimistic light. In love, communication isn’t great, and it seems like you’re avoiding the truth. Don’t fear your partner’s impulsiveness—stand firm even if it’s difficult. Financially and career-wise, let go of economic worries, and don’t assume everyone will treat you fairly.

Scorpio

Even though you’re eager for change and excitement, be cautious and gather all necessary information before making a move. There’s still vital knowledge you haven't acquired yet, which will ensure things go smoothly. Emotional ups and downs are expected, possibly due to a relationship and your expectations of mutual effort and reciprocity. Patience is crucial—avoid making quick conclusions or unrealistic expectations to prevent emotional distress. In career matters, your hard work is advancing you in a positive direction.

Leo

What if everything is fine and will remain fine? Why are you waiting for a setback or fearing an inevitable blow? A crisis will only come if you anticipate it, essentially inviting it into your life. So, relax and enjoy the good place you've reached. Some of you are enjoying time abroad, while others are simply happy with their activities. The key is balance—don't be arrogant, but don’t be ashamed of your happiness either. In love, you are still in a lucky phase, whether single or in a relationship. The universe is granting your partner the strength to keep up with your pace. In career matters, take the freedom to focus on inner growth rather than money.