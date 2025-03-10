Daily horoscope for Monday: Sagittarius - Try not to be right

Aries

Dramatic days with strong energies. You are very dominant with the ability to influence, going through empowering and powerful personal processes. Creativity is high, and your management skills are also strong.

Taurus

The atmosphere at home and with family strengthens you. You influence and are influenced by your family. There is the potential for a significant transformation if you learn to release control. Listening to your heart will help you make decisions.

Gemini

You are dominant and influence your immediate surroundings. There is potential for a major change, possibly a relocation or changes in relationships with close ones. The energy is strong, and you are becoming stronger.

Cancer

Financial matters are strengthening, which boosts you financially. This is a good time for a major change and connection to abundance. You are enjoying financially good days, but be careful not to make impulsive decisions right now.

Leo

The moon in your sign opposite Pluto brings you to a turning point in relationships. Listening to your heart will help you make the right decisions regarding important financial opportunities.

Virgo

Connection to the heart and creativity is very important these days. You are waiting to express yourself. Things are happening behind the scenes right now, so be patient and conserve your energy.

Libra

You are socially and community-influential. You have the ability to influence communities, groups, and social organizations. You can express yourself strongly, so listen to your heart.

Scorpio

Days of strengthening and empowerment in your career, status, and recognition. Your management and organizational skills are at their best. It’s advisable to listen to your heart and avoid letting the need for control take over. You can influence large transformation processes.

Sagittarius

You are dominant and influential primarily through your opinions and worldview. Try not to be right. You have the ability to express yourself with strength and influence others. Your presence is noticeable.

Capricorn

You are becoming stronger internally, with a need for emotional control. Major transformation processes are happening beneath the surface and are strongly affecting you. Listening to your heart and releasing control is recommended.

Aquarius

Relationships are undergoing large and powerful transformations. There may be dramas and exaggerated reactions. Allow the process to unfold. For some, relationships may end, and new ones will begin. Listen to your heart.

Pisces

You are dominant and influential in your workplace. You can lead large transformation processes in management and exemplary organization. Creativity is also prominent and can help you make changes and advance projects.