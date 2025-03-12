Daily horoscope for Wednesday: Taurus – Don’t be too hard on yourself

Aries ♈

A day that may bring restlessness and worries, routine tasks and responsibilities, feelings of nervousness and unease. Listen to your body and its needs, maintain physical activity and a balanced diet—these will help you achieve emotional balance during these pre-eclipse days.

Taurus ♉

You tend to be self-critical, feeling restless and anxious, which affects your low motivation. Don’t be too hard on yourself in the days leading up to the eclipse—try not to place overly high demands on yourself.

Gemini ♊

The atmosphere at home and with family is unsettled. You may experience noticeable criticism at home, restlessness, and a tendency to analyze everything in an attempt to understand. Try to lower your expectations of yourself before the eclipse.

Cancer ♋

Sensitive days with those around you. Your nurturing side is working overtime, and you have a tendency to give and invest in your loved ones. Be mindful and conserve your energy—you are not in the easiest of times.

Leo ♌

Some of you may be facing financial challenges. Monitoring your expenses and income carefully is necessary. You need to be disciplined and review your financial situation, as changes may come in the coming months if you remain cautious and organized. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo ♍

With the moon in your sign before the lunar eclipse, you may experience days of fatigue and low energy. There could be a lot of work, tasks, and responsibilities. Listening to your body is essential—movement and a balanced diet are recommended.

Libra ♎

The days leading up to the lunar eclipse bring emotional cleansing and purification processes. You may experience emotional upheavals, rising feelings, and troubling thoughts. Meditation, movement, and light, balanced nutrition are recommended.

Scorpio ♏

Social sensitivity is evident, with a tendency to be selective and critical. You may feel the need to be alone and analyze situations down to the smallest, most troubling details. These are emotionally intense days.

Sagittarius ♐

Sensitive days regarding career matters. There may be many tasks and responsibilities that burden you and require a lot of work. Emotionally, you may feel nervous and restless. Try not to overload yourself too much.

Capricorn ♑

A period of overwhelming thoughts that affect your emotions—nervousness and restlessness, along with a tendency toward excessive criticism. It is advisable to adopt a practical and goal-oriented approach during these days and remain patient.

Aquarius ♒

The days leading up to the lunar eclipse bring emotional burdens, self-criticism, intrusive thoughts, and internal reckoning. Try not to take on too much guilt and responsibility for everything.

Pisces ♓

Tension in relationships arises before the lunar eclipse. Closing chapters, emotional cleansing, and internal organization characterize these days. You may experience fatigue and physical exhaustion—listen to your body.