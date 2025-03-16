Daily horoscope for Sunday: Scorpio - Internal tension felt

Aries

The tension in relationships and the need for balance are still felt from yesterday. Try to avoid impulsiveness and remain patient. Refrain from making hasty and ill-considered decisions. Communication is also impulsive.

Taurus

The routine tends to be tense, and there is a tendency for impulsive reactions, especially in the workplace with supervisors, colleagues, or clients. Pay attention to decisions and collaborations, and avoid arguments and confrontations.

Gemini

Not an ideal day for collaborations or making romantic or child-related decisions. There is a tendency towards impulsiveness, impatience, arguments, and confrontations. Try to maintain balance, especially within yourself.

Cancer

The home and family atmosphere is tense, with a sense of impatience and impulsive reactions. Avoid arguments and confrontations, and try to maintain balance and optimism despite the tension.

Leo

You are popular in your close surroundings, but close relationships are experiencing tension and impatience. Communication is not at its best, and it is advisable to be thoughtful. Collaborations may create tensions.

Virgo

Another day of striving for financial balance and the need for well-thought-out decisions. Try to avoid financial collaborations or impulsive decisions today. Maintain patience and balance.

Libra

The Moon is still in your sign, bringing tension in romantic relationships. Impulsive reactions and impatience are felt, making it difficult to maintain balance. Try to avoid making rash decisions for now.

Scorpio

Internal tension is felt due to imbalance in relationships. Communication is also impulsive and impatient, emotions are confusing and unbalanced, and it is difficult to reach clarity and make decisions.

Sagittarius

You are socially popular but tend to be impulsive and impatient, especially in social or romantic relationships or with children. Try not to insist on being right, and avoid arguments.

Capricorn

As with yesterday, it is still advisable to pay attention to decisions and collaborations in your career. Be patient and avoid impulsiveness. Thoughtful decision-making is needed, as hasty actions are not recommended now.

Aquarius

It is advisable to remain thoughtful in decisions and collaborations today as well and to avoid impulsiveness and rashness, especially with close ones and in the workplace. Maintain balance.

Pisces

Intimate relationships are unbalanced, and there may also be financial matters that need to be received or paid. You tend to be emotionally impulsive, and internal tension is high. Retrogrades also intensify the stress. Try to remain patient.