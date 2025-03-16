Daily horoscope for Sunday: Scorpio - Internal tension felt

Aries
The tension in relationships and the need for balance are still felt from yesterday. Try to avoid impulsiveness and remain patient. Refrain from making hasty and ill-considered decisions. Communication is also impulsive.
Taurus
The routine tends to be tense, and there is a tendency for impulsive reactions, especially in the workplace with supervisors, colleagues, or clients. Pay attention to decisions and collaborations, and avoid arguments and confrontations.
Gemini
Not an ideal day for collaborations or making romantic or child-related decisions. There is a tendency towards impulsiveness, impatience, arguments, and confrontations. Try to maintain balance, especially within yourself.
Cancer
The home and family atmosphere is tense, with a sense of impatience and impulsive reactions. Avoid arguments and confrontations, and try to maintain balance and optimism despite the tension.
Leo
You are popular in your close surroundings, but close relationships are experiencing tension and impatience. Communication is not at its best, and it is advisable to be thoughtful. Collaborations may create tensions.
Virgo
Another day of striving for financial balance and the need for well-thought-out decisions. Try to avoid financial collaborations or impulsive decisions today. Maintain patience and balance.
Libra
The Moon is still in your sign, bringing tension in romantic relationships. Impulsive reactions and impatience are felt, making it difficult to maintain balance. Try to avoid making rash decisions for now.
Scorpio
Internal tension is felt due to imbalance in relationships. Communication is also impulsive and impatient, emotions are confusing and unbalanced, and it is difficult to reach clarity and make decisions.
Sagittarius
You are socially popular but tend to be impulsive and impatient, especially in social or romantic relationships or with children. Try not to insist on being right, and avoid arguments.
Capricorn
As with yesterday, it is still advisable to pay attention to decisions and collaborations in your career. Be patient and avoid impulsiveness. Thoughtful decision-making is needed, as hasty actions are not recommended now.
Aquarius
It is advisable to remain thoughtful in decisions and collaborations today as well and to avoid impulsiveness and rashness, especially with close ones and in the workplace. Maintain balance.
Pisces
Intimate relationships are unbalanced, and there may also be financial matters that need to be received or paid. You tend to be emotionally impulsive, and internal tension is high. Retrogrades also intensify the stress. Try to remain patient.