Weekly horoscope: March 16-22, 2025

The week begins with the Sun in Pisces, gradually progressing toward Aries on Friday (March 21), symbolizing the start of the astronomical spring and a general renewal of energy. The Moon transitions from Libra (March 16) through Scorpio (March 18-19) to Sagittarius (March 20-22), concluding the week in Capricorn (March 23), influencing our collective moods throughout the week.

Mercury in Aries (early in the week) begins its retrograde motion, bringing communication difficulties and necessitating a review of details. Venus in Aries (early in the week) remains in steady retrograde, nearing the end of Pisces by the weekend (March 23), affecting relationships and value perceptions.

Jupiter in Gemini (early in the week) continues its stable journey, expanding thought processes and encouraging intellectual exploration. Saturn in Pisces (early in the week) brings structure and discipline to spiritual and intuitive realms, deepening questions of faith and boundaries.

Emotional Forecast

The Moon in Libra at the beginning of the week highlights the need for emotional balance and relationship harmony, emphasizing cooperation and conflict resolution. As the Moon transitions to Scorpio on Tuesday (March 18), emotional intensity increases, leading to a period of confronting deep and complex emotions we may have previously avoided. Mars in Cancer strengthens the connection between action and emotion, which may manifest as protective behavior or actions based on deep concern for others.

The Moon's entry into Sagittarius on Thursday (March 20) brings emotional relief and an optimistic outlook, helping us focus on the bigger picture instead of getting caught up in minor worries. The Sun's transition to Aries on Friday (March 21) triggers emotional renewal and enthusiasm, along with a drive for fresh starts and bold emotional steps. Saturn in Pisces encourages us to take responsibility for our emotions and develop internal structures to navigate emotional complexities. Venus' retrograde movement from Aries toward Pisces invites us to reassess our values in relationships and love, releasing outdated patterns.

Social Forecast

The Moon in Libra at the beginning of the week encourages social activities and collaboration, fostering a strong inclination toward harmony and connection. As the Moon transitions to Scorpio midweek, social interactions deepen, leading to meaningful conversations and the revelation of hidden truths. Mercury in Aries begins to move backward, potentially causing misunderstandings in social communication—pay extra attention to messages and emails to ensure clarity.

The Moon in Sagittarius (March 20-22) promotes social connections through broadening activities such as learning, travel, or philosophical discussions. The Sun entering Aries at the weekend encourages social initiative and fresh starts in relationships, making it a great time to take the lead rather than wait for others. Jupiter in Gemini continues to support social network expansion, particularly through educational events, intellectual discussions, and connections with diverse individuals. Mars in Cancer urges us to act with care and protection in social settings but may also create tension when social boundaries feel threatened.

Financial Forecast

With Venus moving retrograde in Aries, this is an excellent time to reassess existing investments and think twice before making large purchases or impulsive spending decisions. Mercury’s retrograde in Aries warns against hasty financial decisions—carefully review all details before signing contracts or financial agreements. The Moon in Scorpio (March 18-19) provides an opportunity to consider long-term investments and address complex financial matters such as shared debts or inheritances. Saturn in Pisces reminds us of the importance of realistic financial planning while also considering intangible factors in decision-making. Mars in Cancer encourages entrepreneurial action in home, family, or emotionally driven projects.

The Sun’s entry into Aries at the weekend (March 21) injects new energy into finances, potentially opening doors for income growth or new economic ventures. Jupiter in Gemini continues to support financial opportunities through learning, communication, writing, and knowledge expansion—investing in education or developing communication skills may pay off in the long run.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week brings new career opportunities, with potential for promotion or recognition of your talents. Personal relationships take a positive turn, especially on Tuesday when Venus enters your sign. Financial matters require attention—avoid unplanned expenses and think twice before making major purchases. High physical energy will help you tackle challenges, so use it for physical activity. The weekend is ideal for rekindling social connections and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A period of introspection and reflection will help you better understand your true goals. Romantic relationships stabilize, with opportunities to deepen existing connections. In the workplace, a new project may arise—take responsibility and showcase your abilities. Financial matters are looking up, but maintaining a structured budget is advised to avoid unnecessary expenses. Your health requires attention, particularly regarding rest and balancing work with leisure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Communication is key this week, bringing opportunities through conversations, meetings, or important correspondences. Your social life flourishes, with chances to meet interesting people who may contribute to your future. At work, your innovative ideas gain recognition—don’t hesitate to express them in important meetings. Emotional tension may arise over the weekend, so take a break and focus on self-care. Financial matters require extra caution—consulting a financial expert could be beneficial.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A particularly emotional week with the potential for significant revelations in close relationships. Career takes center stage, with opportunities for advancement or a directional shift that better suits your skills. Family and home require attention—you may need to balance work demands with family needs. Your health is improving, especially with a balanced diet and relaxation exercises. The weekend offers a great opportunity to reconnect with someone from whom you've recently drifted apart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A week of achievements and recognition, particularly in your professional life—planetary alignments support high public visibility. Romance is on the rise, with opportunities for new connections or deepening existing relationships. Your creativity is heightened, allowing for self-expression in new and exciting ways. Financially, this is a good time to consider long-term investments, but avoid rash decisions. Your health requires attention, especially in balancing activity and rest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

An excellent week for organization and structure, with energy supporting the completion of long-postponed tasks. Personal relationships require clear communication, particularly regarding expectations and shared responsibilities. At work, precision and attention to detail will lead to recognition and career advancement. Your health is improving, especially with consistent exercise and a balanced diet. The weekend offers an excellent opportunity for spiritual renewal and introspection to recharge your energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Harmony and balance are key this week, especially in close relationships and business partnerships. Creativity is at its peak, offering opportunities for artistic expression. Finances receive a positive boost, with potential extra income. Romantic relationships flourish, particularly over the weekend as the Moon enhances your charm. Your health requires better balance between work, rest, and leisure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A week of deep realizations, especially in relationships and partnerships. Financial matters need attention, with possible income changes or unexpected expenses. At work, persistence leads to major achievements. Spiritually, this is a great time for self-reflection. Your health improves, especially if you address emotional stress.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

New adventures await, even in your daily surroundings. Social connections strengthen, supporting personal growth. At work, initiative and courage open doors—don’t hesitate to share innovative ideas. Financial stability is on the horizon, with potential for new income sources or smart investments. Your health benefits from more movement and outdoor activities.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A week of professional success, with chances to showcase your abilities and advance your career. Family matters need attention, with opportunities to resolve conflicts and strengthen bonds. Financial stability grows, with income-boosting opportunities. Spiritually, it’s a good time to reassess long-term goals. Health requires a better balance between responsibilities and rest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Innovative ideas flow, with opportunities to apply them in business or personal projects. Social life expands, bringing like-minded connections. At work, your unique approach earns recognition and new opportunities. Financial creativity is needed to overcome challenges. Health improves, especially with a holistic approach combining body and mind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your intuition is especially strong this week—trust it in important decisions. Romance thrives, with opportunities for new connections or deepening existing ones. Creativity flows freely, supporting artistic expression and problem-solving. Financial clarity is essential, particularly in agreements. Emotional balance is key—relaxation and meditation will enhance well-being.