Daily horoscope for Tuesday: Virgo – Days of cleansing and closure

Aries

Today's lunar eclipse may cause physical sensitivity and psychosomatic symptoms due to heightened emotions. If you experience physical discomfort, it may be emotional in origin and should pass within a few days. Stay attentive and listen to your body.

Taurus

The lunar eclipse today will impact your love life, romance, relationships with children, and personal fulfillment or creativity. You are undergoing self-reflection, closing chapters with yourself and others, and preparing for new opportunities.

Gemini

The lunar eclipse affects your home and family environment, increasing sensitivity, intrusive thoughts, restlessness, and unease. These days may bring family closures, transitions, and significant changes.

Cancer

Today's lunar eclipse influences your close environment and loved ones, leading to closures, settling accounts, and mutual criticism. Be mindful not to take on a caregiver role and protect your energy.

Leo

The lunar eclipse impacts financial matters, requiring order and oversight. Thoughtful decision-making and financial planning will be essential in the coming months. You may settle debts, and incoming funds could arrive, symbolizing the closure of a karmic financial cycle. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo

The lunar eclipse in your sign today heightens both physical and emotional sensitivity. You are in a period of cleansing and closure in relationships and other areas of life. Allow the process to unfold and let emotions rise and release over the coming weeks.

Libra

Today's lunar eclipse guides you through an emotional and physical cleansing process, closing karmic cycles. These are days of deep introspection, emotional upheavals, and persistent thoughts.

Scorpio

The lunar eclipse impacts your social and community connections, possibly leading to closures with people or groups you belong to. Your authority plays a role in this process, reinforcing a tendency to be more selective.

Sagittarius

The lunar eclipse influences career matters and the responsibilities that come with them. Your expectations of yourself are high, and you may be overloading yourself, leading to pressure and difficulty in execution. Stay goal-oriented and practical.

Capricorn

The lunar eclipse helps you close cycles regarding your beliefs and perspectives. You are gaining clarity and adopting a more pragmatic and practical approach, which can bring balance.

Pisces

The lunar eclipse opposite your sign brings emotional upheavals, particularly in relationships. Closures and endings may also occur. This is a process of emotional and physical cleansing in your relationships, which may increase sensitivity in the coming weeks.