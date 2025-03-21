Friday's horoscope: Leo – Prone to exaggeration and drama

Aries ♈

Optimism and joy are still present, but it is advisable to stay grounded in reality and maintain boundaries. These are good days for trips and travels, both locally and internationally, or for experiences that broaden horizons. A sense of lightness and freedom accompanies the day.

Taurus ♉

A sense of internal relief and release is noticeable. Be mindful of staying connected to reality and not getting carried away with fantasies. Pay attention to your limits, as a feeling of inner and emotional freedom is strong.

Libra ♎

Opportunities for relationships continue to arise, but it’s important to be selective and filter out what isn’t right for you. There is a tendency to get emotionally swept up and caught in dramas, so maintaining boundaries with others is essential.

Cancer ♋

A great day for relaxation, travel, or an enjoyable and uplifting experience. Breaking from routine and freeing yourself from daily burdens will do you good. However, remember to maintain balance in your diet and movement and avoid overeating.

Leo ♌

Energies are strong, with a tendency for exaggerated reactions and drama. Creative expression can help balance this. You are dominant and influential, making it hard for others to ignore your presence, yet there is a tendency for emotional overflows.

Virgo ♍

The home and family atmosphere is open and gives a sense of optimism, though it may also be noisy or loud. There is a tendency for emotional involvement or even family drama that affects you, requiring you to put things into perspective.

Libra ♎

You are open and popular in your immediate environment, but there is a tendency for exaggerated and loud reactions, as well as emotional entanglements with those close to you. Try to maintain boundaries and avoid drama.

Scorpio ♏

A day to be mindful of your expenses and income, as there may be exaggeration and lack of control in both directions, leading to potential losses. Avoid gambling or impulsive risks, and stay grounded in reality.

Sagittarius ♐

The moon in your sign amplifies exaggeration and emotional overflow, with a tendency toward drama. It’s advisable to set clear boundaries, especially in relationships and family matters. There are opportunities for relationships for those who are single, but being selective is key.

Capricorn ♑

An inner sense of openness and opportunities arises, alongside the need to maintain a realistic and sober outlook. Emotional turbulence and a tendency for internal dramas may surface, so patience is needed to see how things unfold.

Aquarius ♒

Your openness and popularity remain apparent today. However, there is a tendency for exaggeration and emotional overflow. Try to maintain realistic boundaries with others, including friends, your community, and social circles.

Pisces ♓

Boundaries today are blurred and unclear, leading to a tendency for emotional excess and exaggerated reactions. Strive for balance as much as possible and avoid unnecessary drama. Practices like yoga, meditation, or Tai Chi can help center you.