Daily horoscope for Sunday: Taurus – A sense of rigidity and heaviness

♈ Aries

Following yesterday, emotional tension continues. A sense of inner deficiency and difficulty in expressing emotions mainly affects career and recognition matters, creating an emotional burden. Try to remain patient during these days.

♉ Taurus

A practical and well-planned approach is still recommended these days. It is better to avoid starting new things and initiating projects. There is tension and restless energy in the air, creating a sense of rigidity and heaviness. Be patient.

♊ Gemini

The feeling of internal heaviness and burden persists. There is a tendency for impulsiveness and tension in communication. A lot of energy is being wasted on inner struggles and impatience for results.

♋ Cancer

Tension in relationships continues. Impulsiveness and impatience are noticeable. The gap between expectations and reality feels significant, creating inner conflict and tension.

♌ Leo

Routine and daily life bring pressure and tension. Responsibilities you have taken on may feel overwhelming and create physical stress. These are good days for planning. Try to maintain your routine. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

♍ Virgo

Another day of self-criticism and judgment, tension, and restlessness. Difficulty expressing your emotions and a sense of lack accompany this, creating inner conflict that affects your emotional security.

♎ Libra

You tend to feel burdened and responsible regarding home and family matters. Tension and inner conflict accompany you, affecting you emotionally. There may be restlessness and unease.

♏ Scorpio

There may be tension and conflict felt with those around you or close to you. Try not to take control or responsibility for others, and avoid unnecessary tensions and arguments.

♐ Sagittarius

Financially challenging days. Impulsive and unplanned expenses disrupt balance and create tension. It is difficult to manage finances wisely and practically. Try to remain patient.

♑ Capricorn

The Moon in your sign continues to create sensitivity and tension. Impulsive reactions and a sense of conflict may arise. There could even be accumulating anger, leading to emotional strain. Try to maintain a practical approach.

♒ Aquarius

The feeling of burden and restlessness continues. There is difficulty regulating emotions in a practical way, leading to confusion and lack of clarity. Meditation, yoga, Tai Chi, or anything that helps balance and calm your inner state will be beneficial.

♓ Pisces

Social influences continue. Your authority is noticeable, but there is also restlessness and a tendency for impulsiveness and anger. Inner conflict creates tension. Try to set the right boundaries for yourself.