Monday's horoscope: Capricorn ♑ - A need for change and deep lack

Aries ♈

A good day to focus on long-term career and recognition plans. A turning point may arise that could lead to future changes. You have the potential to achieve success and create transformations that strengthen you.

Taurus ♉

A favorable day to embrace a shift in perception and let go of limiting beliefs. You can plan ahead for upcoming changes. Release emotional burdens and don’t be afraid to view things differently.

Gemini ♊

You may experience emotional weight and a deep sense of lack, along with a strong need for change. A sense of awakening is present, and intense emotions may arise throughout the day. Allow your feelings to surface and be released.

Cancer ♋

Emotional tension and shifts in relationships are prominent. You may feel emotional pressure that impacts both you and your interactions with others. The need for change is apparent, along with a sense of responsibility and commitment.

Leo ♌

Emotionally intense days are affecting your work environment and daily routine. There may also be physical strain. Work overload may impact both your emotions and body. Try not to take on too much today and relinquish some control. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo ♍

A day of emotional heaviness and a strong need for deep change. A practical and pragmatic approach can help restore balance. Avoid being overly critical or judgmental of yourself.

Libra ♎

The home and family atmosphere may feel heavy, with a sense of emotional burden. A significant emotional turning point may emerge, pushing you to take responsibility for everyone. Try not to overwhelm yourself too much.

Scorpio ♏

You may feel a sense of emotional weight and a strong need for control. There’s a tendency to take on too much and withstand intense pressures. Try to release control and relax—avoid taking responsibility for those close to you.

Sagittarius ♐

A financial turning point may be noticeable today. There’s a need to plan your financial steps carefully and move toward necessary changes. You may experience financial strain and concerns that weigh on you.

Capricorn ♑

The Moon in your sign, in conjunction with Pluto, brings emotional pressure, a need for change, and a deep sense of lack. Relationship tensions may arise, and suppressed anger could surface. Try to let go of control.

Aquarius ♒

You may feel inner heaviness and emotional overload. A strong sense of awakening and a need for deep change are present. Emotional waves force you to take responsibility and mature. Connecting with your inner strength can lead to productive results.

Pisces ♓

Social sensitivity is still evident, and your authority is strong. You have the ability to undergo significant changes and influence communities and groups. However, there is a tendency to take on too much—try to moderate it.