Daily horoscope for Friday: Taurus – High social sensitivity

Aries ♈

A day of low energy, heightened sensitivity, and deep self-reflection. Emotional outbursts, sadness, and tears may surface, especially as the upcoming eclipse in your sign approaches. Try to remain patient in these days and allow emotions to release—there is a lot of energy being discharged.

Taurus ♉

High social sensitivity, a lone wolf feeling accompanies you these days. Your social authority is noticeable, but try not to take on too much. Emotions are rising, which burdens you significantly.

Gemini ♊

A sense of overload and responsibility regarding career and recognition, possibly within the role you are fulfilling. It is important to set proper boundaries and avoid being too hard on yourself. Your authority is prominent.

Cancer ♋

Sensitive days ahead of a solar eclipse, with a tendency toward emotional overload and heaviness. Try not to fall into pessimism and sadness, as your moods may fluctuate. Spending time near or in water can help balance and calm you emotionally.

Leo ♌

A sense of inner heaviness and burden, possibly even distress, fatigue, and low energy levels are noticeable. The day before the eclipse, you feel drained. Sadness, tears, and emotional outbursts may arise. Expressing yourself creatively can help balance your emotions.

Virgo ♍

Relationships are reaching closure—endings, separations, and soul-searching moments. A drop in energy and sadness may accompany this process. Maintain healthy boundaries with others and avoid overburdening each other.

Libra ♎

Feelings of fatigue and a decline in both emotional and physical energy may arise. Strengthening your immune system is recommended, as weakness may require rest. In the coming days, conserve your energy and be mindful of the boundaries you need to set in your work environment.

Scorpio ♏

Sensitive days in romantic relationships or with children, requiring proper boundaries. You may tend to be too hard on yourself. Emotional experiences, such as breakups or endings, can also affect you. Closures may lead to new beginnings following tomorrow’s eclipse.

Sagittarius ♐

A heavy atmosphere at home and with family. Emotional overload may affect you, and responsibilities feel pressing. Try to set boundaries with family members and avoid overwhelming yourself emotionally. A sense of distress and internal fatigue may be present—be gentle with yourself.

Capricorn ♑

A sense of heaviness and high sensitivity in your immediate environment. Be mindful of boundaries with those close to you and avoid taking responsibility for them. You may find yourself withdrawing and sharing less with others. There are closures with those around you.

Aquarius ♒

Financial matters challenge you these days. A feeling of limitation and lack may arise. It is advisable to plan wisely and be cautious in your spending. Maintain clear boundaries and financial responsibility. Economic breakthroughs will be possible after the upcoming eclipse.

Pisces ♓

The Moon in your sign, in conjunction with Saturn, brings heaviness and emotional overload, along with tomorrow’s solar eclipse. Fatigue and low energy may also arise. Maintain boundaries, and consider meditation, yoga, or martial arts to help regain balance.