Daily horoscope for Sunday: Gemini – You are dominant and active

Aries ♈

The moon is still in your sign, and your energy remains high after the solar eclipse. Emotions such as anger and irritability may surface. Try to remain patient and composed. Physical activity can help balance your energy.

Taurus ♉

Strong emotional energy is felt internally, with anger and emotional pain surfacing. Channel this energy through meditation, yoga, martial arts, sports, or any activity that balances you emotionally and physically.

Gemini ♊

You take the initiative and lead socially, being dominant and active. Your ability to express yourself requires feedback, and emotional pain may surface. Avoid impulsive reactions and expressions of anger, and maintain patience.

Cancer ♋

You still feel the drive and energy to take the lead and act in your career and recognition. You are proactive and active. Avoid impulsive reactions and impatience, as your need for legitimacy is strong.

Leo ♌

Your energy remains strong, and you are active and initiative-driven. Be proactive and express your opinions directly and honestly. Your influence is evident, and you are dominant.

Virgo ♍

Your inner energy is still high, with strong urges and desires. Channel this energy into sports, physical activity, or productive action. This is a time for transformation and deep new beginnings in all areas.

Libra ♎

Relationships are on your mind. You may have a tendency for impulsive reactions, with deep emotional pain surfacing. Patience is required for your process. Your ability to express yourself is strong—be direct and honest.

Scorpio ♏

Your physical energy is strong, and anger may arise, seeking expression. Channel this energy into sports and intense physical activity. Maintain patience and avoid impulsive reactions.

Sagittarius ♐

Your energy remains strong, and your ability to express yourself is higher than usual. Frustration and emotional pain over gaining legitimacy may surface. Channeling energy into sports, action, or self-fulfillment will help you find balance.

Capricorn ♑

The atmosphere at home and with family is lively and turbulent. Emotions and pain may arise, manifesting as anger. Try to maintain moderate reactions and patience. You may feel restless and unsettled with your family today.

Aquarius ♒

You are dominant in your immediate surroundings and seek legitimacy from those around you. Anger and irritability may surface. Your energy is strong, and your ability to express yourself is direct and honest. Maintain patience.

Pisces ♓

Financial matters are emotionally engaging for you. Courage is needed to take initiative and act. You may encounter business deals or new ideas that could lead to a breakthrough. Remain patient and composed.