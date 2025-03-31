Daily horoscope for Monday: Leo – You are dominant in your career

Aries

You are dominant and influential, with high energy levels. Financial matters are occupying your mind, and an economic turning point could bring significant change in the future. Listen to your intuition and do not fear change.

Taurus

The moon in your sign heightens sensitivity and brings a turning point, possibly in financial, emotional, or physical matters. This is a good day for body treatments, strengthening your physical well-being, indulging in life's pleasures, and connecting with creativity.

Gemini

You are experiencing heightened inner sensitivity. Connecting with creativity can help balance you emotionally. These days may bring emotional surges and deep inner intensity. A profound internal change is being felt—let go of control and allow the process to unfold.

Cancer

Mars in your sign connects you to action and initiative, boosting your energy. This is a socially sensitive day that requires you to step out of your comfort zone and familiar territory. Let go of control and strengthen your self-worth.

Leo

You are dominant in your career, and there may be changes or turning points that require you to release comfort and familiar territory. Try to maintain flexibility and creativity.

Virgo

It is advisable to adopt a practical and realistic approach these days, letting go of emotional stagnation and fear of change in your mindset and beliefs. Your rigid outlook is creating obstacles to progress.

Libra

A day with the potential for deep emotional connection, as well as connection to the body, intimacy, touch, and life’s pleasures. Financial matters are also undergoing changes—do not fear transformation, and try to let go of control.

Scorpio

Relationships are at a turning point, with a strong sense of the need for change. Connecting with intimacy, touch, and sexuality can strengthen relationships during this time, increasing your sense of security.

Sagittarius

These are days of dedication and persistence in work and daily routine. A feeling of needing change is growing—do not be afraid to step out of your familiar territory and embrace creativity and life’s pleasures.

Capricorn

Now is the time to strengthen your self-worth and not fear changes or letting go of what is familiar. Connecting with creativity and fulfillment will help boost self-value, success, and personal achievement.

Aquarius

A sense of security at home and with family is diminishing, and there is a growing need for change and letting go of what is familiar and comfortable. You may not yet know how to handle it, but it is important to stay flexible and break free from stagnation.

Pisces

Stepping out of your comfort zone and what is familiar will bring about a major transformation and a process of rebirth. A move to a different place or detachment from close ones may be on your mind. Release fear and listen to your intuition.