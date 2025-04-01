Tarot card reading: April 2025 forecast based on your zodiac sign

Roni, a tarot card reader and medium, has a website and a TikTok channel featuring various tarot card readings and message transmissions. Every month, she performs an astrological reading for all zodiac signs—here is her reading for April 2025:

♈ Aries – Happy birthday! It looks like you’re seeking a change that will reignite your passion for life, and you are indeed about to experience new possibilities. However, be mindful of maintaining stability in the areas that provide you with a solid foundation. Additionally, if you find yourself in a situation of dependency or victimhood, try shifting your perspective to empower yourself. Regarding relationships, luck and new beginnings are on the horizon. In terms of career, success lies in taking initiative and letting go of the need for praise.

♏ Scorpio – No matter what happens, you can rest assured that the universe is watching over you and protecting you from harm. Remember, you have the ability to handle anything that comes your way, so don’t try to escape or avoid reality. You may be carrying a lot of responsibility, with others placing high expectations on you, which can be stressful. Release any guilt and know that you always give your best. Regarding relationships, it seems like you’re offering love, but the other person is focusing on negativity—don’t let them get away with it. If you're looking for love, stay optimistic. Career-wise, things will fall into place smoothly.

♒ Aquarius – You’re about to undergo an important emotional lesson regarding trust—both in others and in yourself. Despite your worries, reality is actually working in your favor, so try to keep things in perspective. The future shouldn’t unsettle you—focus on the present. Financially, this month looks particularly prosperous! A salary increase or a new project is likely, and you will have full control, ensuring success. If you're single, expect a romantic gesture that could lead to a meaningful connection. If you're in a relationship, be careful not to push your partner away—let them help you.

♌ Leo – Despite the uncertainty and confusion surrounding you, there is a positive reality unfolding, with strong energetic forces working to elevate your vibration. Trust your powerful intuition this month to find answers. Like a phoenix, you rise stronger after every hardship. A spirit of renewal is guiding you toward new horizons. Regarding relationships, singles have a chance for a healthy new connection, while those in relationships may find practical stability, though emotional depth may take time. Career-wise, your financial situation this month won’t necessarily reflect the rest of the year, so don’t stress.

♍ Virgo – While you may be inclined to focus on logic and being right, it would be better to prioritize nurturing your relationships instead of burning bridges. People around you may want to offer help or advice, but your reluctance to trust and maintain control could lead to emotional losses. Channel your confidence and self-worth into constructive rather than destructive actions. In relationships, your partner may be feeling closed off and needs space. If you're single, don’t dwell on the past, even if an old flame reappears. Career-wise, you have the power in your hands—the question is whether you will approach it with sensitivity or coldness.

♎ Libra – Being first comes with responsibility, but it will pay off! You may not see it yet, but when it comes to work, career, and friendships, this month will push you to the next level—so get ready! You will also find a solution to a lingering problem, and this solution will not only benefit you but also those around you. Regarding relationships, if you’re already in one, things will remain stable. If you’re single, you may need to adopt a more open approach and put yourself out there to get things moving. Career-wise, expect growth and healthy intensity.

♐ Sagittarius – You’re torn between two options and afraid of making the wrong choice. The best way to decide is by:

a) Waiting for the right time,

b) Considering different perspectives, and

c) Seeing reality as it is, without wishful thinking.

By mid-month, you will gain strength and move forward, and by the end of the month, you will have taken decisive action. Regarding relationships, your strong energy attracts a similar force—if neither of you sets aside your ego, conflicts may arise. If you're single, be more approachable. In your career, stay focused.

♋ Cancer – Your optimism not only benefits you but also positively impacts those around you, shaping reality and destiny for the better! Even if things seem to be falling apart, you will find yourself surrounded by love and support. You always hold on to hope and see solutions in every situation. Being around children will bring you joy, and for those trying to conceive, there is a blessing in store! Career-wise, this month looks promising, with achievements and progress ahead. In relationships, persistence and growth are key—leave the past behind.

♉ Taurus – You are still in a crucial phase of building your life, and the universe is working alongside you. You are on the right path, so make sure your dreams and aspirations are clear—manifestation will follow swiftly. The more precise you are about what you want to achieve, the faster it will come to fruition. Another message for you: put self-judgment and criticism aside—you're truly doing your best, even if others don’t always recognize it. Regarding relationships, solutions and progress are within reach, but your partner may still be withdrawn and hesitant—give them time. If you're single, avoid trying too hard to convince others—just be yourself. Career-wise, success is on the way!

♊ Gemini – Focus on work, productivity, and creativity, and stay in your comfort zone. If others try to disrupt your peace, resist the urge to prove yourself—let them go their way. The more focused you are on your goals, the more progress you’ll make. Financially, saving is especially beneficial for you this month, and moderate investments will prevent disappointment. Regarding relationships, you may feel like you’re fighting a losing battle—let go of unnecessary struggles. If you're single, go out and socialize—open spaces will bring you luck. Career-wise, even if you don’t receive the recognition you deserve, don’t let it discourage you. The most important thing is knowing your own worth.

♑ Capricorn – This month revolves around relationships in every aspect of your life. You will feel appreciated and valued in your roles, and as a result, any loneliness will fade. You exude warmth and positivity, bringing joy to those around you. This is also an excellent month for taking action on projects and creative endeavors. In relationships, singles can expect wonderful new beginnings, while those in relationships will enjoy deep and meaningful connections filled with love and stability. Career-wise, financial recognition is important—don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve.

♓ Pisces – In order to rebuild, you must first dismantle the old, and you are ready to do just that. Your faith in the processes you're undergoing and in yourself allows reality to flow smoothly and bring you many blessings. At times, you may experience detachment or escapism when you feel weak, but your work is to continually find the inner strength that exists within you. Regarding relationships, reflect on why you might be pushing others away or rejecting opportunities—don’t ignore what’s beneath the surface. In your career, expect an upgrade in your position or new responsibilities!