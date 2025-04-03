Thursday horoscope: Gemini – Burden and responsibility in career

Aries ♈

A day of low energy, heightened sensitivity, and deep introspection. Emotional floods, sadness, or even tears may surface, especially as tomorrow’s eclipse approaches in your sign. Try to remain patient and allow emotions to be released—there is a lot of energy being freed.

Taurus ♉

A heightened sense of social sensitivity makes you feel like a lone wolf these days. Your social authority is noticeable, but be careful not to take on too much. Emotional waves might weigh heavily on you.

Gemini ♊

A sense of burden and responsibility in career and recognition, possibly within your current role. It is crucial to set clear boundaries and avoid self-criticism. Your authority stands out.

Cancer ♋

These are emotionally intense days leading up to the solar eclipse. A feeling of emotional overload and heaviness may affect you. Try to avoid falling into pessimism or sadness—your moods may fluctuate. Spending time near or immersing yourself in water could help bring emotional balance and relaxation.

Leo ♌

A sense of inner burden and heaviness may arise, possibly leading to fatigue or even exhaustion. As the eclipse approaches, you may feel drained, with emotional outbursts, sadness, or tears surfacing. Expressing yourself creatively could help restore emotional balance.

Virgo ♍

Relationships are going through closures—endings, breakups, and introspection. A decline in energy and sadness may be present. Maintain proper boundaries with the other person and try not to overburden one another.

Libra ♎

You may experience fatigue and a drop in both emotional and physical energy. Strengthening your immune system is advised, as weakness may require rest. In the coming days, conserve your energy and set clear boundaries in your work environment.

Scorpio ♏

These are sensitive days in romantic relationships or interactions with children that require clear boundaries. You might tend to be too harsh on yourself. Emotional experiences such as breakups or endings may affect you, paving the way for new beginnings after tomorrow’s eclipse.

Sagittarius ♐

The home and family atmosphere feels heavy, possibly bringing emotional strain. Responsibilities may feel overwhelming. Try to maintain boundaries with family members to avoid emotional exhaustion and inner fatigue. Don’t be too hard on yourself.

Capricorn ♑

A sense of heaviness and heightened sensitivity within your close surroundings. Be mindful of setting boundaries with those close to you and avoid taking on their responsibilities. You may prefer solitude and choose to keep things to yourself. Some relationships may be reaching closure.

Aquarius ♒

Financial matters may pose challenges these days. A sense of limitation or financial strain might arise. It’s best to plan carefully and act wisely. Establish clear financial boundaries and remain responsible. Breakthroughs in financial matters will be possible after the upcoming eclipse.

Pisces ♓

With the Moon in your sign conjunct Saturn, emotional weight and burden are heightened. The upcoming solar eclipse tomorrow may add to feelings of fatigue and low energy. Setting boundaries and engaging in activities like meditation, yoga, or martial arts could help restore balance.