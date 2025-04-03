Opening with tarot cards: How to raise our energetic vibration for Passover and spring?

We all need a bit of uplifting right now – for resilience, to enjoy small moments, and to continue our spiritual growth. Luckily, the weather is changing, there are more sunny days (and it’s not too hot yet), and there are even floral scents outside reminding us that nature keeps moving. There’s someone who is “responsible” for all of this – Persephone, the High Priestess in Tarot, the Goddess of Spring.

So it’s clear that everything here is a metaphor, and Persephone’s mythological story itself is a metaphor for the complexity within us, but let’s try to understand why Persephone brought spring? How do we find the completeness within us? And how do we raise our energetic vibration during this time?

The High Priestess, Persephone, was a girl who walked through the field and picked flowers. Suddenly, she was kidnapped by Hades, the king of the underworld. But this girl was no ordinary child: she just happened to be the daughter of the Earth Goddess, Demeter. While her mother, Demeter, turned the world upside down and changed the order of nature to bring her daughter home, Persephone surrendered to the process of staying in the underworld. She realized there was no point in resisting the situation, and this was actually an opportunity to explore the ways of this world. She remained in the underworld because she made a mistake and ate from the forbidden fruit that Hades gave her – a few pomegranate seeds.

However, the High Priestess is not just an innocent victim. She knew what she was tasting because she was very knowledgeable about the mysteries of nature (she was an expert in plant lore and, after all, the daughter of the Earth Goddess) – and therefore, to this day, she “belongs” both to the underworld – because she tasted its fruits – and to the earth of this world, from which she always emerges in the spring.

In fact, the myth connects spring with Persephone’s appearance from the underworld to the surface. So, when Persephone is underground, our world experiences winter. In the spring, Persephone rises to the surface and reunites with her mother. Tarot: The High Priestess Card (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Persephone’s power is our power

The story of Persephone illustrates two very important things that Persephone “does.” First, during the darkest times, Persephone continues to explore and stay alert. She doesn’t succumb to the demons inside her, even though she is practically in the presence of a “demon” – the king of the underworld. The ability to remain curious and learn from the situation is what helps her – in practice – maintain a high vibration, even when she’s in a low place.

In fact, she gathers so much power from this complex experience that she probably consciously chooses to remain connected to the underworld – and return to rule it during the winter months, to withdraw inwardly and visit the challenging and intriguing places of the universe. Alongside this, at the appropriate times, she rises to the surface and brings the spring – raising the vibration of the entire world.

What about our vibration?

If we take inspiration from Persephone, we’ll understand how to raise our vibration in two ways – first, we stay alert and focused when we’re in difficult places. We try, to some extent, to watch our lives as if it’s a play unfolding, trying to understand the forces at work, to gather and arm ourselves against them, to learn how to work with them, and maybe even to figure out how to derive some benefit from them for ourselves or our surroundings. We stay objective when possible and keep our energy intact.

Second, we understand that spring is within us. With the right attitude, we can choose at any moment to bring the spring to ourselves, strengthen ourselves, enjoy everything we can in any given moment, bring life and light, and bask in the sun. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Tips for Raising Vibration

There’s a small anecdote that reminds us that while calculating 2 times 2 is easy in our heads, longer numbers and more complex operations are better handled on paper – and that’s why writing frees us and helps organize our thoughts. This week, we’ll try to write more – not just the things we need to do, but also our thoughts and the things that are bubbling inside us and need an outlet for release.

Maybe it’s a thought that helps clarify how we feel, maybe an insight or revelation, maybe something from the “underworld” within us (which is not a bad place, just sometimes repressed and less illuminated) that wants to come out into the light in writing? If we stay curious and open to whatever arises from within us, we can raise our vibration and connect to the High Priestess’s magical vibration. How to Raise Our Energetic Vibration? (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

A great tip for raising vibration: I want to invite you to an amazing conference entirely dedicated to raising our vibration, with 50 excellent facilitators from various fields of spirituality and consciousness. Yes, I’ll also be there, leading a workshop where we’ll raise our vibration with Tarot cards. How will we raise the vibration? Well, we’ll learn that in the workshop, but for now, I’ll say that Tarot cards teach us 78 life situations, familiar scenarios that are important to know.

Knowing them all means knowing life itself, and the fun part is? All the cards are positive because they always lead us to the right path and vibration: if the Three of Cups appears, it hints that we’re blocking our abundance due to a hidden belief that “we shouldn’t enjoy too much.” If the Devil, spiritually speaking, appears, it’s a warning to not neglect the things that matter to us and not to fall into addictions or past situations. If the Five of Cups shows up in a spread, it’s likely that we’re sinking into a false belief about the situation and not seeing its positive potential. Every card, whether considered “negative” or “positive,” is here to raise our vibration!

So, happy holiday, And I’ll see you here, on the website, on my Instagram, and at the conference…

For details about the “Vibration-Raising Conference,” click here >>

The author is Mendelboim Sagi, director of the School for Personal Fulfillment Studies, Tarot, and Dreams. He is the author of the bestseller "The Guide to Reading Tarot Cards" and specializes in classical homeopathy. With 30 years of experience in teaching and conducting courses and workshops on personal development, Tarot, and dreams, he offers classes via Zoom, in Tel Aviv, and other cities across the country.

Tarot courses and more – on Sagi’s website. “Sagi Mendelboim | Personal Empowerment, Tarot, and Dreams” – Sagi’s Instagram.