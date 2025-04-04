Friday's horoscope: Aries – Sensitive days at home and with family

Aries ♈

Sensitive days at home and with family, a tendency for drama and emotions, inner tension and conflicts, a tendency for childish reactions, you tend to take everything personally and be subjective.

Taurus ♉

Heightened sensitivity with those around you, a tendency to feel emotionally challenged and a need for security, tension in relationships with close ones, emotional reactions—try not to take everything personally.

Libra ♎

Be mindful of financial management these days, as emotional spending may arise. There is a feeling of financial struggle and imbalance; it is recommended to make rational rather than emotional financial decisions at this time.

Cancer ♋

A tense moon in your sign increases sensitivity and drama. You may feel conflicted between emotion and will, have a tendency for emotional reactions and a subjective outlook, take everything personally, and experience shifting moods.

Leo ♌

Heightened inner sensitivity, emotional overwhelm, mood swings, possible drama, and a tendency for emotional reactions. There is internal restlessness and a lack of calm—meditation or connecting with a water source may help restore balance.

Virgo ♍

Increased social sensitivity—your giving nature, caring, and service are noticeable. You tend to be emotional and vulnerable. It is advisable to maintain a logical perspective and set boundaries when giving and supporting others.

Libra ♎

Heightened sensitivity in career matters and recognition—you take everything personally. You have the ability to influence due to strong intuition, but it is crucial to maintain boundaries and a rational approach when dealing with others.

Scorpio ♏

Extremely sensitive days with mood swings, ups and downs, possible arguments, and conflicts between intellect and emotion. Your perspective is emotionally driven—spending time near or in water may help restore balance.

Sagittarius ♐

You are experiencing deep inner sensitivity, a tendency to withdraw, and fluctuating moods. You are highly emotional, and internal drama may arise. There is an inner conflict between thought and emotion, making it hard to see things clearly.

Capricorn ♑

Relationships are sensitive, with a tendency for emotional reactions and drama. There may be an internal struggle between emotion and will, leading to tension and impulsive reactions. Try not to take everything personally.

Aquarius ♒

Emotional days in the work environment and daily routine. Drama and heightened sensitivity are especially likely for caregivers or those working with children or families. Try to remain objective and logical.

Pisces ♓

Sensitive days with children or romantic relationships. Emotional drama, strong reactions, emotional turmoil, and difficulty expressing feelings calmly and rationally may arise. There may also be personal conflicts that trigger deep emotions.