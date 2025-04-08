Daily Horoscope for Tuesday: Capricorn – Listen to your heart and let go of ego

Aries ♈

Your energy is still strong, and you continue to have influence and dominance. Your ability to express yourself is high, and your creativity is powerful. It's hard to ignore your presence. There is a tendency toward drama and unexpected reactions. Maintain patience.

Taurus ♉

Your influence at home and within the family continues to be felt. There's a tendency toward drama and unexpected reactions. Try to stay logical and avoid impulsiveness and impatience. Connecting to your heart will help keep you balanced.

Gemini ♊

You continue to stand out in your close environment and to make an impact. You may feel a need for space from close ones or a sense of physical or emotional disconnection. Try to remain patient and avoid impulsive reactions.

Cancer ♋

A day with the potential to generate significant income or gain financial strength. Perhaps a project will push you forward financially. Be aware of unexpected large expenses that might arise and stay level-headed.

Leo ♌

The Moon in your sign strengthens you energetically. Dramatic and unexpected reactions are possible. You are dominant and your opinions influence others. Connect to your courage, don’t be afraid to be direct and honest, and express yourself fully. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Virgo ♍

You may feel confusion and fogginess in your perception and emotions. There's a tendency to enter internal dramas and a need to express yourself. Creative expression can really help you regain balance now—don’t stay behind the scenes.

Libra ♎

You continue to be socially dominant, making an impact in community and group settings. You have a strong ability to stand your ground with creative expression. Social collaborations are likely.

Scorpio ♏

You remain dominant in career matters and recognition. You can manage and organize projects that affect others. Unexpected events might cause drama—try to maintain your patience.

Sagittarius ♐

You are dominant and influential, especially with your opinions and the knowledge you hold. These are good days to share your wisdom openly and honestly. Stay patient and avoid unexpected drama.

Capricorn ♑

Inner strengthening with a tendency for unexpected emotional drama. Try to stay patient and avoid rashness. Listen to your heart and release your ego. Your management and organizational skills are strong.

Aquarius ♒

A day of emotional connection in relationships. However, unexpected reactions or events may occur. Patience will help keep your relationship transformation on track. Be patient and composed.

Pisces ♓

You are closing cycles in all types of relationships. Karmic connections are coming to an end. Connecting to your heart will help you make the right decisions for yourself. Try to remain patient despite unexpected events or emotions that arise.