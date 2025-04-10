Daily horoscope for Thursday: Aries – Inner cleansing and order

♈ Aries

Routine and work matters, a load of tasks and assignments occupy you today. Pay attention to both internal and external cleanliness and order, body care through balanced nutrition, and physical activity. You may also experience introspection regarding relationships.

♉ Taurus

You tend to be self-critical and harsh on yourself. There’s a cleansing and letting go of relationships coming to fated closures. A practical and goal-oriented approach is recommended. Avoid energy dispersion.

♊ Gemini

Home and family matters occupy your attention. You may be engaged in cleaning and organizing ahead of the holiday. Tasks and obligations weigh on you—set boundaries to conserve energy.

♋ Cancer

Pay attention to relationships with those close to you. There’s a tendency toward criticism and self-judgment.Closures are possible as well. A practical and goal-oriented approach can help you regain balance with those around you.

♌ Leo

Financial matters are troubling your peace of mind. You may feel a need for limitation and control in your spending.There could be financial closures, like repaying debts—or opening new ones.

♍ Virgo

The Moon in your sign, opposite a cluster of planets (Venus, Saturn, Mercury), brings days of deep introspection regarding all kinds of relationships. Fateful closures are possible. Important new connections may also emerge, following your emotional growth and awakening.

♎ Libra

A day of deep internal and external cleansing. You may experience emotional flooding and deep analysis of your feelings, leading to many thoughts and restlessness. Meditation, yoga, or any form of balance is highly recommended.

♏ Scorpio

There is a tendency for criticism and selective social interaction. You may prefer solitude today and wish to avoid the crowd. Introspection and withdrawal are possible. Try not to be too hard on yourself.

♐ Sagittarius

An overload of work and tasks related to career or daily matters. There’s a sense of emotional burden, racing thoughts, and over-analysis. Try not to be too harsh on yourself.

♑ Capricorn

It's recommended to maintain a practical and action-oriented approach today. Avoid criticism and over-analyzing the situation. Plan your next steps with realism and purpose. Maintaining boundaries and order is important.

♒ Aquarius

A tendency toward overthinking and deep analysis can lead to restlessness and discomfort. Inner cleansing and order are felt. There’s also introspection in relationships leading to important closures.

♓ Pisces

Relationships are under deep review, with fated closures possible. Significant new encounters may happen if you’ve taken responsibility for your mistakes and matured. Issues of boundaries within relationships are surfacing.