Daily horoscope for Friday: Virgo – You're driven toward positive change

Aries ♈

Sensitive days in relationships ahead of the full moon. Be mindful to maintain balance in your connections and respect each other. Issues of boundaries arise. Closing circles and fateful encounters characterize this time.

Taurus ♉

Workplace relationships require clear boundaries. Employers, colleagues, clients, and collaborations can be important right now. Connecting to your creativity will help you grow stronger.

Gemini ♊

Romantic or friendly relationships are out of balance and are heading toward a necessary shift. Pay attention to proper boundaries and avoid pleasing others or sugarcoating situations. You're creative and cooperative.

Cancer ♋

Family relationships require boundaries. There's a tendency to please others, give up your position, and beautify the situation. There's a real need for change. Try to cooperate to balance these relationships. Closures of past cycles are coming.

Leo ♌

You're inclined to sugarcoat and give up your stance in close relationships. The need for change calls for decisiveness and maintaining proper boundaries in your inner circle. Closures of past cycles and fateful encounters are possible.

Virgo ♍

Financial matters require decisions. Economic collaborations need caution and clear boundaries. Closing debts and taking on new ones are possible during this time. You're driven toward positive change.

Libra ♎

The moon in your sign ahead of the full moon brings a feeling of imbalance in relationships. These are days for closing karmic circles and past relationships of all kinds. Everything is leading to an important and necessary change.

Scorpio ♏

Sensitive days in relationships – endings, breakups, fateful encounters, and necessary closures. These may bring emotional floods and internal imbalance. Sharp decisions are required.

Sagittarius ♐

You're socially popular. Social relationships are shifting and require balance. Closures of past cycles may happen. Collaborations can bring community and group influence.

Capricorn ♑

Important days for decisions and collaborations in your career. This can impact your status and recognition. Set clear boundaries and make thoughtful, rational moves. You have the ability to lead toward beneficial change.

Aquarius ♒

These days may lead to decisions about relationships and collaborations. You're inclined to be decisive and clear-cut. Be sure to see the situation as it truly is – don’t beautify it or try to please anyone.

Pisces ♓

Intimate or sexual relationships are going through closure for some of you. Fateful encounters are also possible. These are days of decision-making. Pay attention to boundaries, and beware of sugarcoating or trying to please others.