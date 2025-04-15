Daily horoscope for Tuesday: Virgo – you are driven toward positive change

Aries ♈

Sensitive days in relationships ahead of the full moon, pay attention to maintaining balance in your relationships with the other side and to respect one another, boundary issues arise, closing cycles and fateful encounters characterize this time.

Taurus ♉

Workplace relationships require proper boundaries, employers, colleagues, clients, partnerships can be important these days, connecting to your creativity will help you grow stronger.

Gemini ♊

Romantic relationships or those with friends are out of balance ahead of a necessary change, pay attention to proper boundaries and avoid pleasing or sugarcoating the situation, you are creative and cooperative.

Cancer ♋

Family relationships require boundaries, a tendency to please and give up your stance and to sugarcoat the situation, a real need for change, try to cooperate to balance the relationships, closing cycles are coming.

Leo ♌

You tend to sugarcoat and give up your stance in relationships with those close to you, the need for change requires being decisive and maintaining proper boundaries in your close environment. Closing cycles and fateful encounters are possible.

Virgo ♍

Financial matters require decisions, economic partnerships require caution and clear boundaries, closing debts and opening debts are possible these days, you are driven toward positive change.

Libra ♎

The moon in your sign ahead of a full moon brings a sense of imbalance in relationships, days of closing karmic ties and cycles in all kinds of relationships or partnerships, all is leading to a necessary and important change.

Scorpio ♏

Sensitive days in relationships, endings, separations, fateful encounters, necessary cycle closings, may bring emotional floods and inner imbalance, sharp decisions are needed.

Sagittarius ♐

You are socially popular, social relationships are changing and require balance, cycle closings are possible, collaborations can bring potential for community and group influence.

Capricorn ♑

Important days for decisions and collaborations in your career, influence on your status and recognition, set clear boundaries and make balanced and logical choices, you can lead to a beneficial change.

Aquarius ♒

Days that can lead to decisions in relationships and collaborations, you tend to be decisive and clear-cut, pay attention to seeing the situation as it is and not to sugarcoat or please anyone.

Pisces ♓

Intimate or sexual relationships are undergoing cycle closings for some of you, even fateful encounters are possible, days of decisions, pay attention to boundaries or the need to sugarcoat or please.