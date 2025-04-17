Daily horoscope for Thursday: Libra – try to avoid drama and emotional overindulgence

Aries ♈

Your energy is high but scattered and unfocused. A good day for a trip or travel in the country or abroad, or for broadening studies. You’re connected to optimism, but it's advisable to be cautious and clear-headed.

Taurus ♉

A sense of openness and inner optimism. It’s advisable to be clear-headed and mindful of whom you’re opening up to. Insights and inner clarity arise. Financial matters that need to be released may come through – stay focused on how to manage them.

Gemini ♊

You need a sense of freedom and space in relationships. There may be positive experiences in existing relationships and opportunities opening up for singles. Maintain clear boundaries and avoid emotional overindulgence and drama.

Cancer ♋

A need for freedom from routine and work. A good day for a joyful and enjoyable trip or experience. Maintain proper boundaries, avoid overeating or unregulated sports. Your energy is high and requires proper channeling.

Leo ♌

You tend to be dramatic, and exaggerated reactions may occur. A need for attention can lead to emotional overindulgence and loss of proportion. Your expressive ability is strong, but it's advisable to maintain boundaries.

Virgo ♍

The home atmosphere is open and noisy. A sense of release and lightness with the family, optimism is felt. However, it's advisable to maintain proper boundaries and avoid emotional overindulgence and drama within the family.

Libra ♎

You are popular and open in your close environment. Try to avoid drama and emotional overindulgence, which can be exaggerated and irrelevant. A nearby trip or an experience with loved ones can bring enjoyment.

Scorpio ♏

Pay attention today to spending and expenses. There's a tendency toward excess and loss of boundaries. It’s a less favorable day for gambling or financial risks. Gains and income may appear – be mindful of where they go and be prudent.

Sagittarius ♐

The moon is still in your sign, and today it's advisable not to get emotionally carried away or drawn into unnecessary drama. There's a tendency for exaggerated and disproportionate reactions. Maintain optimism and joy.

Capricorn ♑

A sense of inner optimism and a tendency toward emotional overindulgence or drama. Try to maintain boundaries. Emotional overwhelm may occur – keep things in proportion and surrender to lightness and a sense of release.

Aquarius ♒

You are socially and communally open and popular. There may be excessive enthusiasm and great optimism. Maintain common sense and natural joy. You’re lighthearted, and there's a strong sense of release with friends.

Pisces ♓

A good day to share or publicize your knowledge or talent. There’s potential to broaden recognition if you do so in the right measure. Avoid emotional overindulgence and unnecessary drama – keep your boundaries.