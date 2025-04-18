Daily horoscope for Friday: Scorpio – it is recommended not to make big decisions

Aries ♈

Energy is high and strong, but it is advisable to pay attention to boundaries. There is a tendency toward emotional over-involvement and drama. A tendency for optimism and unchecked enthusiasm that may be misleading.

Taurus ♉

A sense of inner release and relief. Emotional over-involvement and inner drama are possible. It is recommended to be mindful of boundaries, including financially. Funds may be released, and it is advisable to plan accordingly.

Gemini ♊

A tendency for drama and exaggerated reactions, especially in relationships. It is recommended to set clear boundaries and avoid emotional hurt and disappointment caused by excessive optimism and enthusiasm. Opportunities arise for singles—it’s advisable to be selective.

Cancer ♋

Today, too, physical energy is high, and it's advisable to channel it through sports and a balanced diet. There may be a tendency for overeating. A day that could be good for a vacation or a refreshing trip.

Leo ♌

Mars enters your sign after being in retrograde and returning. Energy is especially high, the fire intensifies. A good time for initiatives and actions requiring management and organization of major projects. You are dominant and influential.

Virgo ♍

The atmosphere at home continues to be open and noisy. There may be a lot of action and events creating chaos and a lack of boundaries. Energy is high. There may be tension in romantic relationships and karmic closures.

Libra ♎

Your openness in your close environment still creates a sense of enthusiasm and popularity. It's important to maintain clear boundaries with those close to you. Drama and emotional over-involvement are possible.

Scorpio ♏

Pay attention to expenses or financial risks today as well. It is recommended not to make big decisions or take major risks today. Unexpectedly large expenses are possible. Uncontrolled enthusiasm may lead to losses.

Sagittarius ♐

The moon is still in your sign, increasing enthusiasm and a sense of freedom. However, it is recommended to maintain boundaries, especially in relationships. Opportunities for singles among you—it’s advisable to maintain appropriate filtering.

Capricorn ♑

A sense of inner release and relief. Emotional over-involvement and inner drama may cause confusion and lack of clarity. Maintain optimism but also a clear and realistic perspective.

Aquarius ♒

You are open and socially popular. There is enthusiasm and joy in the company of friends, with potential for community and group influence. Drama and exaggerated reactions are possible. Pay attention to necessary boundaries.

Pisces ♓

Boundaries in all types of relationships are required these days. There is a tendency toward emotional over-involvement and drama. Excessive optimism is also possible. It's advisable to maintain a mature and clear perspective.