Daily horoscope for Sunday: Libra – Tendency toward anger and tension

Aries ♈

The sun has left your sign, and there’s a sense of calm after a stormy month. Your energy is decreasing. Career matters and recognition take the lead today. A practical and planned approach is recommended, despite a tendency toward impatience.

Taurus ♉

The sun enters your sign today, strengthening your presence and energy for the coming month. Your practical and down-to-earth attitude grows stronger. However, there's an internal conflict between what you desire and what is, which may create tension.

Gemini ♊

You may feel some relief from yesterday, yet there's still an inner conflict causing tension. There's a tendency toward emotional impulsiveness and difficulty expressing your feelings freely. Anger may also surface.

Cancer ♋

Sensitivity in relationships continues today. Tension and impulsive reactions may arise due to internal stress in the other party, who tends to take responsibility and be mature in relationships. Try to soften the atmosphere and show understanding.

Leo ♌

Busy days at work and in daily routine. It's a good idea to plan long-term and be patient in the short-term. Anger may arise and affect your actions and self-expression. Be patient.

Virgo ♍

You're feeling stronger since yesterday, but anger and tension are still surfacing. You may be harshly judging and criticizing yourself. Try not to be too hard on yourself. A practical and realistic approach is recommended.

Libra ♎

The home environment feels serious and possibly heavy for some of you. There’s a tendency toward anger and tension. You may feel restricted, affecting your home and family. Try not to burden yourself with all the responsibility.

Scorpio ♏

You tend to take responsibility for your loved ones. There’s a tendency toward anger and tension in your close environment. Try to release control and guilt — not everything is your responsibility, and you can't control everything.

Sagittarius ♐

There might be impulsive and unplanned expenses causing restlessness. However, you have the ability to plan and stabilize your finances through creativity and out-of-the-box ideas. Try to be practical and follow the ideas that come.

Capricorn ♑

The moon in your sign strengthens and brings out anger and tension. Try to connect with the stability and creative ideas this day offers. Maintain patience, practicality, and proper planning. A realistic perspective will help.

Aquarius ♒

The heavy feeling continues, but so does your ability to see things differently and begin to stabilize. Anger may rise, creating tension and unease. Try to maintain a practical and clear-headed approach.

Pisces ♓

Today brings a more serious and realistic outlook on relationships. You may be able to break free from burdensome ties and close some chapters. Anger and tension may also rise, so try to stay patient.