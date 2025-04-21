Monday's horoscope: Virgo – Don't be afraid to embrace your uniqueness

Aries ♈

A socially intense day. Those who engage with communities and social groups may experience the ability to bring about group and communal changes that will influence broader transformative processes. There may be tension and possibly anger.

Taurus ♉

Days of facing changes and a turning point in your career, also affecting the atmosphere at home. There is a tendency toward anger and impulsive reactions. Try to go with the flow of the noticeable change.

Libra ♎

A process of change and the release of beliefs and perceptions may free you from long-standing stuck situations. You have the potential to upgrade your life dramatically. Traveling abroad could also contribute to this transformation.

Cancer ♋

Intense and charged emotions may arise. Releasing deep emotions and anger that have kept you stuck in unproductive places is necessary. Don’t be afraid to let go of the past or any other inhibiting emotion.

Leo ♌

Relationships are going through days that could bring outbursts and impulsive reactions. A turning point in your relationships may bring about a deep change and upgrade, even if some connections come to an end.

Virgo ♍

You have the ability to make a significant change in your work environment and daily routine. A long-standing situation that has held you back is being released. Don’t be afraid to embrace your uniqueness and follow it through to the end.

Scorpio ♏

A sensitive day within the home and family. There may be a move or family change that sparks a deep and expansive transformation, such as birth, marriage, divorce, moving house, or any event that alters the home dynamic. Don’t fear the change—it is necessary.

Sagittarius ♐

You are dominant in your close environment. There may be an emotional shift with those close to you that enhances your life. A change of scenery is also possible. Don’t be afraid to let go of what’s familiar and stuck—connect to your uniqueness.

Capricorn ♑

A turning point brings significant financial changes. Your financial balance is shifting in the long term, pulling you out of a familiar and secure state, with the possibility of long-term financial improvement. Don’t fear the change and avoid impulsiveness.

Aquarius ♒

The moon in your sign, in conjunction with Pluto, brings a very emotional and intense day in matters of relationships and the home and family atmosphere. Stuck and delaying situations are ready to be released. Don’t insist on holding onto the status quo—cooperate with the change.

Pisces ♓

Your intuition is especially strong, your senses are sharp. There's a need for deep internal change, although you may fear losing your false sense of security. A good day for meditation, yoga, channeling, or anything that connects inward and releases blocked emotions.