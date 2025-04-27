Daily horoscope for Sunday: Taurus - A turning point leading to deep change

Aries ♈

The new moon today opens the month in matters of economy, finances, and material concerns. A big change in this area may begin in the coming weeks. A feeling of insecurity might arise, but it brings possibilities for significant change. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

Taurus ♉

The new moon in your sign tonight brings a turning point that will lead to deep change in all areas of your life. Don’t be afraid to let go of what’s familiar and comfortable, even if the change asks you to do so. Be flexible and adaptable.

Gemini ♊

The new moon connects you to your self-worth through physical creativity. A connection to the body or material things in general brings you options for profound change in the coming weeks. Your sense of security might be shaken, but it will lead to rebuilding.

Cancer ♋

The new moon today influences your social life. You tend to be territorial and seek security. A deep change is taking place and demands that you step out of your comfort zone. There may be affiliation with a community or social group that provides a sense of security.

Leo ♌

The new moon influences career matters, status, and recognition. A turning point brings significant change and may shake your career status and recognition. Security and stability may be threatened, so try to be flexible and let go of what’s comfortable. The change could lead to empowerment.

Virgo ♍

The new moon creates a change in your outlook and beliefs. You tend to be stubborn and get stuck in limiting beliefs and perceptions. A deep change is emerging in this area over the coming weeks. Don’t be afraid to trust the change and release limiting beliefs.

Libra ♎

The new moon opens a month of financial and monetary changes that could lead to deep and significant change in your life. Matters of sexuality and physical pleasures are also possible and could lead to transformation and healing.

Scorpio ♏

The new moon influences your relationships in the coming month. There may be endings, separations, or deep changes in relationships, as well as fateful encounters that could change your life. Let go of control and trust the process.

Sagittarius ♐

The new moon affects your work and daily routines, as well as your health. A turning point leads to changes in work, health, or daily routines. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone, and let go of stuck and limiting situations.

Capricorn ♑

The new moon today touches on self-worth, self-realization, creativity, and the ability to express yourself. You are required to strengthen your self-worth, connect to your creativity, and break free from the need for security and comfort in order to grow and fully express yourself.

Aquarius ♒

The new moon influences the atmosphere in your home and family life. The need for change is increasing. If you hold onto what’s familiar and comfortable, your sense of security and stability might be shaken. Allow the process to unfold and trust that it’s for your benefit.

Pisces ♓

The new moon affects your immediate environment and communication with those close to you. A change in your close surroundings may occur in the coming month, such as a move or a temporary trip, leading to discomfort and a need to let go of the familiar territory.