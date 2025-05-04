Horoscope for Sunday, 5/4: Virgo – Creative expression empowers you

Aries ♈

You are dominant, influential, and highly expressive. You are energetic, active, and initiative-driven. A good day for performers of all kinds. There is a tendency for impulsive and dramatic reactions.

Taurus ♉

The atmosphere at home and with family is turbulent and dramatic. Your influence over what’s happening is strong. Try not to fan the flames and lower the volume. Listen to your heart and let go of control and anger.

Gemini ♊

You are dominant, leading, and influential in your close environment. There is a tendency for exaggerated reactions and drama. You have the ability to lead changes, even for those close to you. You are outgoing and hard to ignore.

Cancer ♋

Financial matters are activating you. Economic initiatives handled properly can bring great change and increased abundance. Try not to be impulsive or create exaggerated responses.

Leo ♌

The Moon in your sign, in conjunction with Mars, brings very strong energy of action and creativity that can lead to significant change later on. Your organizational and management skills help you carry out what’s in your heart.

Virgo ♍

Connecting to creative expression can empower you during these days and help prevent being swept into emotional floods and internal drama. There is a desire to push ideas forward, but it’s better to wait and be patient.

Libra ♎

Following yesterday, you continue to stand out and have social influence. These are good days in communities and social groups you’re involved in. You have the ability to lead and create major changes in your life.

Scorpio ♏

You are dominant, leading, and influential in matters of career and recognition. Your management and organizational skills are noticeable and help you lead significant change processes that will impact many. Listen to your heart and let go of control.

Sagittarius ♐

You are dominant and influential through sharing knowledge and strongly expressing your opinions. Your expressive ability is strong and clearly heard. A good day for speakers, teachers, and spiritual guides. The energy is empowering.

Capricorn ♑

You tend to act behind the scenes these days. Organization and management are strong. Your activity is intense with a tendency toward drama. Listen to your heart and reduce control in important decisions.

Aquarius ♒

Relationships continue to activate and influence your day. Relationships are undergoing change at this time, and releasing control and trusting the process is required. Listening to your heart will help with accurate decisions.

Pisces ♓

You are active and initiative-driven in the work environment. Your management and organizational skills are strong. Connecting to your creativity helps in problem-solving and action. A meaningful day for the artists among you. A day of empowerment.