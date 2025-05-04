Tarot reading: Your horoscope for May 2025 according to your zodiac sign

Roni, a tarot card reader and spiritual medium, has a website and a TikTok channel featuring various videos of tarot readings and spiritual messages. Every month, she performs an astrological tarot spread for all the zodiac signs – and here is her reading for May 2025:

Taurus ♉︎:

Happy birthday! This month you'll need to make important, fateful decisions that will influence your future path. Feelings of leaving something behind and moving on to the next stage are expected to arise, and others may confuse your decisions with their personal whims. Don’t be afraid to take the reins. It seems the world is calling you to travel, broaden your horizons, or connect online. Long-term planning is advised. Regarding love, the end of the month brings the strongest timing for finding romance, and for those already in relationships, you'll come to agreements and close chapters on lingering issues. In terms of career, you'll find yourself at a pivotal point.

Pisces ♓︎:

There’s no need to do anything—abundance will come to you! Let things flow and ease the intensity. You’ve already put in so much effort that now it’s time to relax, be grateful, and enjoy a series of miracles. Focus forward and get excited about your future. Leave the past behind and don’t fear its repetition. Regarding love, every crisis is an opportunity for growth. It might feel like you're frozen emotionally, but as they say—good luck is just around the corner! The abundance also applies to your career, of course!

Sagittarius ♐︎:

Things will gradually improve and become clearer as the month progresses. You might start the month with low energy due to past pain, but from there, everything begins to improve—mainly thanks to your ability to learn from the past and move toward the future. You don't dwell in victimhood and always find balance, resisting fears projected by others. Control and good fortune return to your hands toward the end of the month. Regarding love, your heart knows the answer. Career-wise, you'll receive support and assistance to move forward.

Gemini ♊︎:

If you're seeking change, remember it won’t always be easy—but it will be worth it. Give yourself time to accept things and draw conclusions before embarking on a new path. You want to care for those around you and be generous, but sometimes that comes at the expense of your peace of mind or personal truth. You'll need a plan that works for everyone, more or less. Do inner work to release fears and blocks. In love, new romance is in the air for singles, and blossoming love for those already involved. At work, even if someone tries to intimidate you with their presence, don’t let them dictate your course.

Libra ♎︎:

Let your intuition, uncertainty, and curiosity guide you this month. You’ll make faster progress this way than by relying solely on logic. In relationships, it seems you're disappointed with the current state and not feeling the extra emotion or "spark." It’s worth being honest with yourself and others—share your feelings instead of hiding them. Ultimately, you're doing good work, investing real effort in your happiness, and you can expect positive reinforcement from the universe, in both your career and love life.

Capricorn ♑︎:

Life is offering you a wealth of opportunities and new beginnings, but it seems you’re closed off to them and only seeing the glass half empty. Yes, your expectations and plans are clear, but the universe may have better directions for you. Trust it and pay attention to signs. In love, while you’re trying to start fresh, your partner is trying to decide for both of you—try to meet halfway. For singles, things won’t move unless you make the first step. In your career, don’t be shy—show off your hard work!

Cancer ♋︎:

Insights that emerged last month are now bearing fruit. Rapid growth and progress are expected in all areas. You're taking the right steps toward the future with strong determination—just be mindful not to step over others on the way. A carefree or non-committal attitude may delay your progress; sometimes seriousness is necessary. In love, you may meet someone from abroad or online, and for couples, your partner may need a shared vacation to strengthen the bond. Career-wise, you're leveling up but may fear the "evil eye"—let that go.

Virgo ♍︎:

You’ll need to focus on emotional balance and heart healing. You enter the month feeling shaken from something that happened previously, and fears are surfacing. As a result, you may daydream or fall back into unhealthy habits instead of facing the issue directly. The problem won’t go away on its own—but you have all the tools you need to resolve it and let the sun shine again! In love, your partner needs honesty and sincerity. Singles should act with integrity and responsibility. The same goes for your career—truth and accountability are key.

Aquarius ♒︎:

Your playful side is shining this month, opening up new worlds and opportunities for you! Suddenly you wonder why things had to be so serious before. Quiet moments will bring valuable insights, so it’s a good idea to keep a journal this month. Your physical energy is also rising. In love, you know how to compromise—but not too much—which keeps your relationship harmonious. Your partner is very proud of you. Singles may meet someone under the Gemini sign. In your career, invest only in things you know are likely to succeed—avoid unnecessary risks.

Leo ♌︎:

You’re ready for the next stage of your life, filled with happiness. May brings a surge of positive energy, action, and excitement. Just make sure to treat others fairly and not only think of your own benefit—otherwise, you risk losing it all. You don’t like being told what to do, but try to see every situation as an opportunity for growth rather than oppression. In love, this will be a great month for singles with a real chance of finding true love. For those in relationships, expect a significant step forward—especially from your partner. As for your career—don’t wait, take the leap!

Scorpio ♏︎:

This month is packed with action, work, and responsibilities. Despite the intensity, you'll likely manage everything quite easily because you refuse to get caught up in unnecessary drama. Understand that what ended was meant to end. Rebuild yourself—this is your soul’s desire after recent struggles. In love, the other person may not feel the same—make sure you’re not too blinded to see the truth. Singles should broaden their horizons and dating opportunities to find something promising!

Aries ♈︎:

You’re keeping your cards close to your chest because you're unsure of the answer and don’t want to make a mistake. But in truth, the answer is already within you. What will help is sharing your feelings with people close to you. Remember, you can choose whether to fall into self-doubt or use your creative power to design your dream life. In love, despite everything that has happened, new opportunities are opening up—to rebuild a relationship or start a new one. In career, follow your heart—it always leads you to the right place.