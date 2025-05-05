Horoscope for Monday, 5/5: Sagittarius – Energy is high and powerful

Aries ♈

You continue to be dominant and influential. Your presence is strong, your expression is powerful, and you tend to be dramatic. A good day for performers of all kinds. Connecting to your creativity brings a sense of fulfillment.

Taurus ♉

Feelings of conflict and inner tension arise. Anger may surface, and you may react impulsively. You are stubborn, and your presence is strong. Try to be flexible and avoid drama at home and within the family.

Gemini ♊

You are dominant and influential in your close environment. There is a tendency toward drama and exaggerated reactions. It’s important to connect with self-love and self-worth and act accordingly. You radiate optimism and openness.

Cancer ♋

Financial matters may strengthen, but unexpected and significant expenses may also arise. You have the ability to lead major changes in financial areas, but flexibility and releasing control are needed.

Leo ♌

The Moon in your sign strengthens you and your presence. You are open and communicative, yet also unpredictable, with a sense of tension and stubbornness. Your creativity and organizational and managerial skills are high. This influences your career and recognition.

Virgo ♍

You feel inner strength and a desire to express yourself and receive attention, though you may feel behind the scenes. Creative emotional expression can help you find balance. Sensitivity is high, and internal drama is possible.

Libra ♎

You are still socially dominant and influential, with the ability to lead communities or make an impact in large organizations. You may react unexpectedly or dramatically. You lead in management and organization.

Scorpio ♏

A day of empowerment with strong organizational and managerial abilities in your career and public recognition. You can lead major change processes and influence others. Listening to your heart when making decisions will lead to desirable outcomes.

Sagittarius ♐

Energy is high and powerful. You are dominant and influential in your opinions and in your ability to convey knowledge. An important day for speakers, teachers, lecturers, and anyone who shares knowledge. A tendency toward drama.

Capricorn ♑

You are gaining inner strength. Emotions are intense, and inner drama may arise. Listening to your heart will help you grow stronger, manage the situation properly, and act wisely. Let go of emotional control.

Aquarius ♒

These are days that may bring drama in relationships. You are undergoing significant changes, and it's wise to avoid unnecessary drama, surrender to the process, and release control.

Pisces ♓

You are dominant and influential in your work environment and daily routine. Creativity helps you excel in leading major and meaningful projects. Try to avoid unnecessary drama.