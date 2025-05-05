Weekly Horoscope: May 4–10, 2025

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week is marked by a Venus–Neptune conjunction in your sign, bringing a wave of creative inspiration and heightened sensitivity that will influence all areas of your life. Mercury in your sign sharpens your communication skills and grants mental clarity, making the start of the week an ideal time to present new ideas. The Moon in Leo on Sunday and Monday forms a harmonious angle to your sign, boosting your self-confidence and encouraging creativity and self-expression. Toward midweek, as the Moon moves into Virgo, you'll feel a need to focus on details and organize your plans. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, brings emphasis to your relationships and offers a chance for balance and harmony in your partnerships.

♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

The Sun in your sign gives you energy and inner clarity, while the conjunction of Venus (your ruling planet) and Neptune in Aries creates an intriguing tension between your need for material stability and a yearning for spiritual experiences. The Moon in Leo at the beginning of the week activates your home and family sector, encouraging renovations or changes in your personal space. When the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, you’ll experience a surge of creativity and romance—a great time for artistic expression or strengthening emotional bonds. Toward the weekend, with the Moon in Libra, you’ll feel the need to focus on health and daily routines, helping you balance body and mind in a harmonious way.

♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Mercury, your ruler, in Aries gives you entrepreneurial and innovative thinking, though it may also bring impatience. The Moon in Leo early in the week highlights your communication and learning sector, encouraging meaningful conversations and social encounters. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, the focus shifts to home and family matters—a good time to address postponed domestic issues. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries affects the spiritual and inner zone of your chart, awakening significant dreams and a need for creative solitude. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra forming a harmonious angle to your sign, brings opportunities for love, creativity, and joy—a perfect time for social activities and self-expression.

♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The Moon, your ruler, passes through Leo at the start of the week and highlights your financial and values sector—a good time to reassess your resources and budget arrangements. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries influences the friendship and group zone of your chart, offering chances for spiritually or artistically inspired connections. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, you’ll feel a strong need for communication and idea-sharing—an excellent time for writing or learning. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, brings focus to home and family, encouraging a balance between personal and professional life and enabling you to create harmony in your private space.

♌ Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Moon in your sign on Sunday and Monday gives you a sense of emotional renewal and enhances your natural charisma. Mars in your sign boosts your self-confidence and determination, giving you a strong drive to pursue personal initiatives and lead projects. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries affects the career area of your chart, inspiring new professional dreams but also potentially creating confusion about long-term goals. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, focus turns to finances and resources—a good time for financial organization and planning. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, brings opportunities for meaningful communication and new learning—great for sharing ideas and expanding your social circle.

♍ Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Moon in your sign from Tuesday to Thursday gives you emotional clarity and time to focus on your personal needs. Mercury, your ruler, in Aries encourages faster and more direct thinking than usual, which may lead to more assertive communication. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries affects the transformation and depth area of your chart, triggering meaningful psychological insights and emotional healing. The beginning of the week, with the Moon in Leo, is a good time for inner retreat and rest before your sign's Moon phase brings a new monthly cycle. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, highlights your financial and values sector—an ideal time to consider investments or important purchases.

♎ Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The Moon in your sign over the weekend (Friday–Saturday) gives you renewed energy and emotional clarity—a perfect time to focus on your personal needs and start new projects. Venus, your ruler, conjunct Neptune in Aries affects your relationship sector, creating a dreamy and idealistic atmosphere in partnerships—but also potentially causing confusion in understanding others' needs. Early in the week, with the Moon in Leo, your friendship and social aspirations zone is highlighted—a good time to connect with like-minded groups or communities. Midweek, the Moon in Virgo encourages introspection and spiritual renewal, preparing you for the upcoming new Moon cycle in your sign over the weekend.

♏ Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The Moon in Leo early in the week illuminates your career and public image sector, bringing opportunities for professional recognition and advancement of long-term goals. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries affects your work and health zone, inspiring you to integrate holistic approaches into your routine—but it may also create confusion in time management. Mars in Leo, in a challenging aspect to your sign, may stir up tension in your professional life and bring confrontations with authority figures. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, focus shifts to your social life and future vision—great for networking and collaborations. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, encourages introspection and spiritual preparation—ideal for meditation and connecting with your inner self.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The Moon in Leo early in the week forms a harmonious angle to your sign, inspiring personal growth, travel, and new learning. Mars in Leo strengthens the fire in your chart, giving you a boost of confidence and motivation to pursue academic or spiritual goals. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries affects the creativity and romance zone of your chart, bringing artistic inspiration and deep romantic experiences. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, focus shifts to career and public image—a great time to advance professional goals and present yourself to superiors or potential clients. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, emphasizes social life and collective aspirations—ideal for connecting with friends and pursuing shared goals.

♑ Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The Moon in Leo early in the week highlights your transformation and depth zone, encouraging you to deal with shared financial matters or inner changes. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries affects your home and family area, enhancing sensitivity to emotional dynamics at home and sparking a desire to create a more harmonious living environment. Mars in Leo may stir tension in the area of shared resources or debts, requiring a more balanced approach to control issues. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, focus turns to broadening your horizons and personal growth—a great time for new learning or travel planning. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, brings opportunities in career and public image—a good time to present new initiatives or gain professional recognition.

♒ Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The Moon in Leo early in the week is opposite your sign, highlighting your relationship and partnership area and triggering a need to balance independence with commitment to others. Mars in Leo may bring tension and conflicts in close relationships, requiring patience and enhanced diplomacy. The Venus–Neptune conjunction in Aries influences your communication and learning zone, offering creative inspiration but also potential confusion in interpreting messages. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, the focus turns to transformation and shared resources—a great time to handle matters of inheritance, investment, or debt. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra forming a harmonious angle to your sign, encourages expansion and stepping out of your comfort zone, bringing opportunities for meaningful learning or enriching travel.

♓ Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Neptune, your ruler, conjunct Venus in Aries, influences your values and resources zone, sparking strong intuition about financial matters and possibly bringing money-making opportunities tied to your creative talents. The Moon in Leo at the start of the week highlights your daily work and health routines, encouraging changes in your schedule and healthier habits. Mars in Leo gives you the energy to tackle postponed tasks and face daily challenges. As the Moon moves into Virgo midweek, focus turns to your relationships and partnerships—a great time for meaningful conversations with your significant other or business partners. The weekend, with the Moon in Libra, brings spiritual growth and personal transformation—encouraging you to connect with your inner depth and release outdated patterns.