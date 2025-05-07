Romantic and intimate forecast for May 2025: Who will make a romantic leap forward?

The month of May is saturated with the energy of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty. Most of May will be under the influence of Taurus — the hedonist of the zodiac. However, Venus and Mercury — two personal planets that directly impact relationships — open the month in Aries, the bold and combative sign that reminds us all to be exactly who we are, unapologetically.

Mercury rules communication, while Venus governs romantic attraction. According to astrologer Inbal Honigman, this combination brings a double fire that will ignite in all of us the desire for renewal, variety, and excitement. “We’ll all be seeking something enjoyable, new, and fresh,” she says. “You may long for a new adventure with your current partner — or feel drawn to someone new who brings color into your life.”

Aries loves risk-taking, and its combination with the earthly stability of the sun in Taurus might lead many to take the biggest risk of all: committing to long-term love. “Since the first three weeks of May fall under the sign of Taurus — a sign that seeks stability and home — those already in relationships will feel an urge to deepen the connection and make it more serious,” Honigman explains. “Moving in together, planning a shared future, or even proposing marriage — all of these may suddenly feel like the next natural step.”

According to her, the ideal period for making commitments and taking serious steps in a relationship will be between May 10 and May 20 — when both the sun and Mercury are in Taurus. While we'll all experience the active energy of Aries and the nurturing stability of Taurus, three particular zodiac signs are set to enjoy exceptional luck in love during May:

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The combined influence of Aries and Taurus activates your 8th house — related to sex, intimacy, and shared resources — and your 9th house, which symbolizes expanded consciousness, spirituality, and openness. A surprising connection may change the way you perceive yourself and your life. A new path may open for you, along with a fresh set of beliefs. Open your heart to the unusual. Don’t fear the different — the best is yet to come.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The blend of Aries and Taurus energies activates your 6th house — related to routine, health, and rituals — and your 7th house, the house of relationships. For Scorpios, love in May can — and should — become a sacred ritual. Light the fire and celebrate the raw energy of passion, compassion, and closeness that you feel. Taurus’s grounded and committed energy may inspire you to transform a relationship through a conscious, ritualistic act: whether it’s with a ring, a gift, or a personal talisman — what matters most is that you feel fully aligned with the step you take.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Taurus season lights up your 5th house — the house of love, creativity, pleasure, and fertility. Taurus’s sensual and physical influence, combined with the experimental energy brought by Venus, creates an excellent opportunity to explore the boundaries of pleasure, passion, and sexuality. Spring is at its peak — and along with it comes an inner call for renewal, blossoming, and sometimes even a brand-new romantic beginning. Whether you embark on this journey with a familiar partner, a surprising connection, or even on your own — this is a perfect time to enter a new dimension of desire and self-discovery.