Aries ♈

Days of closure and letting go in relationships. It's important to see things as they are and not idealize or sugarcoat them. Aim for acceptance and understanding of the process and where it leads.

Taurus ♉

Sensitive days in workplace relationships and daily routine. There may be a tendency to sugarcoat or blur boundaries with superiors, colleagues, or clients. Anger may arise, leading to impulsive reactions—try to remain patient.

Gemini ♊

Romantic relationships or those with children require clear boundaries and realistic perception. Avoid trying to beautify or please. Accept the relationship as it is and seek emotional balance. Some of you may be ending a relationship.

Cancer ♋

Tension-filled days with a tendency to idealize or sugarcoat family relationships. Setting necessary boundaries is essential. Acceptance and peace regarding family matters are possible, though some tensions require patience and balance.

Leo ♌

You are popular and cooperative in your close circle. Try not to sugarcoat or please those around you. There may be closure of certain close relationships—cycles are ending.

Virgo ♍

This day may bring decisions or financial partnerships worth careful consideration. Some opportunities are valid, while others may be misleading—make sure you’re seeing things clearly.

Libra ♎

The moon in your sign is active with many aspects, bringing days of confronting relationship issues. Try not to sugarcoat or seek approval. Some of you may go through closures or endings in relationships.

Scorpio ♏

Days of uncertainty in relationships may lead to confusion and emotional overwhelm. Some cycles may be ending, requiring emotional release and acceptance to restore balance.

Sagittarius ♐

You’re socially active and popular, possibly engaged in community or group projects. Maintain clarity and stay true to your position. Don’t try to sugarcoat or please anyone.

Capricorn ♑

Days of decisions and collaborations related to career. There might be a lack of focus and a desire to please everyone. Let go of that urge—don’t be afraid to stand your ground and express your views.

Aquarius ♒

A day of indecision and the need to make choices about relationships. There may be tension and a tendency to please or sugarcoat. You have the ability to let go of relationships or emotions that no longer serve you—try to do so with acceptance.

Pisces ♓

Days focused on intimate relationships. Don’t give up your stance within a relationship. Healthy boundaries are very important now. Avoid losing yourself in others—release emotions that are holding you back.