Daily horoscope for Sunday, 11/5: Aries – An emotionally complex day

Aries ♈

An emotionally complex day before a full moon. Emotions are intense and charged, restlessness and unease are in the air, fears arise, there's a need for emotional control, difficulty letting go, and accumulated anger. Try to relax emotionally today and allow things to release on their own.

Taurus ♉

Relationships are going through emotionally challenging days. Anger surfaces, emotional intensity rises, fears and a need for control are present. Communication is also difficult. Breakups, disconnects, and emotional overwhelm are possible. Try to relax and let things settle until tomorrow's full moon.

Gemini ♊

Emotionally tense days that also affect the physical body. You may feel physical strain or heaviness. Exercise, touch therapy, or anything that can help release tension from the body will be helpful today. Try to let go of control over how things unfold and relax.

Cancer ♋

Emotionally intense and charged days. You may experience emotional storms, inner tension, and emotionally challenging experiences. Anger may arise in romantic matters or with children. Try to release control of the situation and relax in the coming days until tomorrow’s full moon.

Leo ♌

The atmosphere at home and with family is intense and emotionally charged. Anger arises, issues of ego and control surface, and communication is poor. It's advisable to listen to your heart and avoid family conflicts, especially ahead of tomorrow's full moon.

Virgo ♍

Pay attention to communication and the energy with your close surroundings. There is a tendency for anger and emotionally charged interactions with those close to you. Communication feels blocked and difficult. Try to release control and grip until after the full moon tomorrow.

Libra ♎

Financial matters can challenge you during these days. Difficulties may arise, including debts or payments that need attention. These are not ideal days for closing deals or starting new financial ventures.

Scorpio ♏

A challenging moon in your sign with difficult aspects. The day before the full moon can bring emotional overwhelm, anger, a need for control, and poor communication. Try to maintain inner calm and release control as much as possible until tomorrow.

Sagittarius ♐

An emotionally intense day. Emotional overwhelm and fears arise. Intuition is high and sharp. Anger surfaces and seeks expression. Try to relax and release as much as possible. Allow emotions to rise and flow. Let go of control—meditation can help you calm down.

Capricorn ♑

Heightened social sensitivity and emotional intensity. There's a need for privacy and quiet. Conflicts and anger may arise as part of resolving issues. Try not to exert too much force and release control.

Aquarius ♒

Challenging days in your career. It's advisable to keep a low profile. These are emotionally charged and intense days. Power struggles or office politics may arise and cause harm. Try to relax and let go of control for now.

Pisces ♓

Highly sensitive and emotionally charged days. Emotions are intense, and a lot of anger may surface. Mood swings, crying, and emotional extremes are possible. Try to relax, release control, and avoid making decisions right now.