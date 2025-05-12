Daily horoscope for Monday, 12/5: Virgo – Taking a few days away could emotionally balance you

Aries ♈

The full moon brings intense and charged emotions, along with emotional extremes and totality. You might feel a need for inner space and even a sense of internal disconnection. It's advisable to allow yourself to calm down emotionally and strive for an objective perspective.

Taurus ♉

The full moon affects relationships and can bring a need for space or even emotional or physical detachment in your connections. Emotions may be overwhelming, with possible fears and a need for emotional control. Try to let go and allow the process to unfold without clinging to it.

Gemini ♊

The full moon may bring emotional overload and pressures that manifest physically. Moderate physical activity or intense workouts, depending on your usual habits, can help restore balance. It's also important to maintain a light and balanced diet.

Cancer ♋

An intense and charged full moon will influence romance, children, creativity, and self-fulfillment. You might experience a powerful emotional event that could shake you in the coming weeks. There’s a tendency toward drama—channel this energy into creative expression.

Leo ♌

The full moon affects home and family. The home atmosphere is intense and emotionally charged. You may feel a need for privacy and space, and even emotional or physical disconnection from family members. Give yourself the space you need in the coming weeks. Deep changes are taking shape.

Virgo ♍

The full moon influences relationships with close ones like siblings, cousins, and neighbors. It may bring extreme emotions, a need for space, and even detachment from your surroundings. Taking a few days away could help restore emotional balance.

Libra ♎

The full moon will impact financial matters and investments. It is advisable not to take major risks or start important deals at this time, as the potential for significant losses is high.

Scorpio ♏

A full and emotionally charged moon in your sign brings intense and sensitive weeks ahead, especially in relationships. Emotions are extreme and consuming. You may feel the need for emotional space or even detachment. Try to view the situation objectively.

Sagittarius ♐

Today’s full moon may trigger emotional floods, fears, helplessness, and lack of control. The feelings are intense and hard to manage. Meditation, yoga, or any form of relaxation can help restore balance. Let go of control and allow things to unfold during these days.

Capricorn ♑

The full moon influences social and community matters. You tend to seek control and privacy—try to ease that grip and give yourself the space you need to absorb and process the emotions arising.

Aquarius ♒

The full moon affects career and public recognition. It's best not to act emotionally and to keep a low profile over the next few weeks. Political matters may arise—exercise caution for now.

Pisces ♓

The full moon influences matters of beliefs and worldview. You may tend to be extreme, emotional, and quick or impulsive in your decisions. Try to moderate your reactions—you’re not seeing things objectively at the moment.