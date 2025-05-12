Weekly Horoscope: May 11–17, 2025

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The week opens with deep emotional focus thanks to the Moon in Scorpio, requiring you to resolve financial and emotional issues with partners and significant others. Mercury’s transition from your sign to Taurus brings financial clarity and improves resource management. Venus conjunct Neptune in Aries brings creativity, dreams, and romantic opportunities, but also slight emotional confusion. Mars in Leo boosts your self-confidence, and the weekend, with the Moon in Capricorn, is excellent for professional advancement.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

The week begins with significant energy in the realm of relationships, as the Moon in Scorpio highlights personal connections. Mercury’s move into your sign midweek strengthens your ability to express yourself, communicate, and think clearly. Venus and Neptune in Aries may bring deep intuitive dreams and messages from your subconscious. Mars in Leo raises family and home issues that require a direct and clear approach. The Moon in Capricorn at the end of the week is great for broadening horizons and learning.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

The Moon in Scorpio at the start of the week puts special focus on health and your daily routine, making it a good time for quality time with yourself and getting organized. Mercury’s shift to Taurus midweek increases the need for inner rest and self-reflection. Venus conjunct Neptune in Aries brings fascinating social connections but also temporary illusions. Mars in Leo strengthens communication and persuasive skills. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend triggers deep conversations about finances.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The week opens with creative and romantic energy due to the Moon in Scorpio – perfect for leisure and love. Mercury’s move to Taurus encourages you to form new and meaningful social connections. Venus conjunct Neptune in Aries brings exciting career opportunities but also a warning about illusions. Mars in Leo emphasizes the need for responsible and organized money management. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend is suitable for strengthening relationships and partnerships.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The week begins with focus on home and family, as the Moon in Scorpio urges you to be attentive to the emotional needs of those close to you. Mercury’s move to Taurus redirects your attention to career and personal goals. The Venus-Neptune conjunction in Aries sparks a desire to expand your horizons and seek spiritual adventures. Mars in your sign gives you strong energy, vitality, and increased personal confidence. The weekend with the Moon in Capricorn is good for organizing your routine and health.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Moon in Scorpio at the start of the week strengthens communication and allows for deep, emotional conversations. Mercury’s move to Taurus midweek strongly supports learning, spiritual growth, and enjoyable short trips. Venus conjunct Neptune in Aries brings deep feelings and some confusion in matters of finance and intimacy. Mars in Leo increases the need for quiet relaxation and inner rest. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend is excellent for pleasure, creativity, and quality time with loved ones.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The Moon in Scorpio highlights financial and personal matters at the start of the week – a good time to reorganize your finances. Mercury’s move to Taurus enhances your ability to deal with crises and challenges in a practical manner. Venus and Neptune in Aries bring romance and heightened sensitivity, but also a need for clarity in relationships. Mars in Leo stimulates intense social activity. The weekend with the Moon in Capricorn is perfect for warm family gatherings.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week grants you power, sensitivity, and heightened intuition. Mercury's move to Taurus strengthens communication in relationships and your ability to reach agreements with others. Venus and Neptune in Aries bring emotional matters into your work and routine, requiring careful listening and inner awareness. Mars in Leo encourages you to invest your energy in your career. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend is suitable for meetings, conversations, and practical learning.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The week begins with a need for inner quiet and rest, as the Moon in Scorpio asks you to pause and focus on your mental health. Mercury’s move to Taurus greatly strengthens organization, order, and practicality in your daily life. Venus-Neptune in Aries ignite romantic creativity and adventurous dreams, but also require emotional caution. Mars in Leo encourages learning and travel. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend is great for financial arrangements and creating material stability.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The week opens with strong social and community energy, as the Moon in Scorpio stirs pleasant social interactions. Mercury’s move to Taurus boosts creativity and the need for enjoyment and self-expression. The Venus-Neptune conjunction in Aries brings deep emotions around home and family. Mars in Leo raises emotional and financial matters that require direct handling. The Moon in your sign over the weekend grants confidence, energy, and the ability to lead and push your goals forward.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The Moon in Scorpio emphasizes career and the desire for progress at the beginning of the week. Mercury’s move to Taurus redirects your attention to home and family matters. Venus and Neptune in Aries strengthen communication but may cause slight confusion over details. Mars in Leo emphasizes relationships and partnerships, with the possibility of mild tensions that require balance. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend asks you to slow down and recharge.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The week begins with the Moon in Scorpio, awakening a desire to learn and grow spiritually. Mercury’s move to Taurus strengthens your ability to communicate and deliver your message clearly and steadily. Venus-Neptune in Aries emphasize personal and financial matters that require caution and avoiding illusions. Mars in Leo stirs up activity in your routine and demands attention to health. The Moon in Capricorn over the weekend brings pleasant social activity and quality time with friends.