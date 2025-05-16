Horoscope for Friday, 16/5: Aries – A day of tension and sensitivity

Aries ♈

A day that brings tension and sensitivity in matters of career and recognition. You may feel frustrated due to ideas and initiatives that are hard to implement at the moment. Try to remain patient and composed — you are currently active and dominant.

Taurus ♉

Mercury in your sign, in disharmonious aspects, brings communication challenges, a tendency for anger, and charged energy. Maintain sound judgment and patience, and avoid impulsive reactions.

Gemini ♊

You may be feeling impatient and internally frustrated. Anger may surface. Keep calm and communicate thoughtfully. A practical and realistic approach will suit you best right now.

Cancer ♋

Relationships are challenging these days. Feelings of frustration and rising anger may emerge. There might be impulsiveness and impatience. Keep communication calm and clear-headed.

Leo ♌

You're busy with daily matters and routine. Emotional tension and impatience may arise. Try not to overload yourself and maintain healthy boundaries — physical exhaustion may be affecting you.

Virgo ♍

You may be hard on yourself. Feelings of frustration and anger are rising. You tend to judge and criticize yourself, leading to insecurity. Keep a practical, realistic perspective and avoid self-harshness.

Libra ♎

You may feel frustrated and angry at home or with family members and partners. Boundary issues need attention. You tend to take on too much responsibility — let go and avoid being overly hard on yourself.

Scorpio ♏

Anger may arise in interactions with close ones, creating frustration and tension. It’s important to pay attention to boundaries with those around you. Let go of the need to control others — you can’t manage what’s happening in their lives.

Sagittarius ♐

Financial matters are causing stress and frustration. Deals and ideas may feel blocked or difficult to execute. Balanced judgment can help restore equilibrium — practical, efficient thinking will assist you.

Capricorn ♑

The Moon in your sign creates sensitivity and tension at home and with family. Frustration and anger may arise. Pay attention to setting proper boundaries with family members. Communicate thoughtfully and avoid outbursts or impulsive behavior.

Aquarius ♒

A sense of heaviness and responsibility is felt. Internal restlessness and tension with those close to you may be affecting your emotions. Try to avoid drama and anger outbursts around you.

Pisces ♓

Heightened social sensitivity is felt. You may be taking too much responsibility for others. Try to let go of control and avoid carrying everything on your shoulders. Your communal influence brings responsibility and burden.