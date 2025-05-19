Horoscope for Monday, 19/5: Virgo – Restlessness and irritability in routine activities

♈ Aries

Social sensitivity, a tendency toward irritability and restlessness, impulsive and unpredictable reactions. It's advisable to maintain patience as much as possible — you are very unsettled today and have a growing need for space.

♉ Taurus

A restless day in matters of career. Try not to make hasty and impulsive decisions today. You need space, and a sense of irritability and restlessness is controlling you. Try to remain patient. There is a tendency toward stubbornness.

♊ Gemini

A day for releasing limiting and outdated beliefs and perspectives. You have the ability to open up to a broader, more updated view that can upgrade your life in all areas. Exposure to many ideas will expand your horizons and bring freedom.

♋ Cancer

A sense of restlessness and inner irritability, a need for emotional space. You are able to see the situation in a deep, objective, and logical way. You may also feel emotionally or physically detached from an uncomfortable situation.

♌ Leo

Relationships are unsettled. There may be communication breakdowns and/or impulsive reactions. Drama is also possible today. You are active and initiative-taking, but it is advisable to be sensitive and patient and to give mutual space in your relationships.

♍ Virgo

You tend to be restless and irritable in your routine and work environment. A tendency toward impatience in communication and impulsiveness — stubbornness is also possible. Try to moderate your impatience.

♎ Libra

You feel a need for space and even detachment from everything. There is a need to reconnect with your independence and individuality. Connecting to your creativity and uniqueness will help calm today's restlessness.

♏ Scorpio

The home and family atmosphere is restless and unsettled. You feel a need for space and perhaps an inner sense of disconnection and a desire to be alone. Communication causes rifts and there is a lack of connection and understanding. It's best to remain patient in relationships today.

♐ Sagittarius

You are restless and impatient, wanting everything quickly and prone to impulsive and unpredictable reactions. You may feel the need to detach and distance yourself from your immediate environment. Try to preserve the space and freedom you need.

♑ Capricorn

Unexpected expenses may arise today, causing restlessness and irritability. Communication lacks patience and there could be hasty, uncalculated financial decisions. Try to maintain balance and logic.

♒ Aquarius

The Moon in your sign creates restlessness and irritability. Your need for space grows and your reactions are unpredictable and unsettled. Communication at home and with family lacks patience, and you tend toward stubbornness and disconnection. Try to maintain patience and logic.

♓ Pisces

Your intuition is strong, your sensitivity is high. Inner reflection is possible today despite the restlessness and inner tension. Meditation, yoga, or writing can help release emotions and restlessness that are surfacing.