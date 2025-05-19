Weekly Horoscope: May 18–24, 2025

The conjunction between erratic Uranus and the Sun continues until midweek. Together with the Sun’s transition into Gemini, it brings a nervous, energetic, and very verbal start to the week. This conjunction triggers many events related to meetings, conversations, and the information we consume. These will affect us intensely, as Uranus brings erratic moments, sudden mood swings, and unexpected events. While the Sun in Gemini carries cheerful, communicative, even chatty energy, there's a strong need for many words, various types of communication, and even new people.

Indeed, this may be a week when many things delayed last week finally happen. It might actually be a good time to dare personally—to create meaningful breakthroughs and encounter unfamiliar people and experiences, with the inner drive for change and fresh energy pushing from within. At the same time, one must beware of sudden and unexpected events associated with Uranus—ranging from earthquakes to violent or unusual communication incidents. This means there's a lot of new energy to use and enjoy—but also to approach with caution.

Key Astrological Events This Week:

Sun-Uranus conjunction in Taurus The Sun enters Gemini

The Challenging Aspect of the Week:

This is the conjunction between Uranus and the Sun, the energetic focal point for all of us. Uranus brings into this conjunction nervous, uncontrolled energy—resulting in a short fuse and extreme reactions when things don’t go as planned. It’s a charged time when our judgment may be impaired, and hasty decisions might backfire. It’s important to postpone major decisions now to avoid acting out of tension or stress. Also, be cautious of other people's reactions—especially on the road, for example—and avoid small arguments that can easily escalate.

Who is most affected by this aspect?

Leo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Aquarius.

The Significant Transition of the Week:

The Sun moves from slow, practical Taurus into light and communicative Gemini. This shift may ease the heavy mood of recent weeks and awaken our curiosity and alertness. It's a great time to step out of your bubble, your box, or your "half-full glass" mindset—whatever you've been clinging to under the AC—and go out to explore, meet new people in social gatherings or even via Zoom, and especially to reconnect with friends who’ve drifted away recently. It’s also an excellent time to form new connections, write more, and give more space in your life to deep conversations, emotional talks, and closeness in general. Worth a try.

Before we move on to the weekly forecasts for the 12 zodiac signs, you're invited to join the official astrology group of Walla's astrologer, Yair Trivelsky, and enjoy personal chart readings, more focused predictions, celebrity chart analyses, and more. Click here to read more about the group >>

Weekly Horoscope by Zodiac Sign

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The conjunction between the Sun and Uranus brings sudden financial insights that may shift your approach to money management this week. Use this as a chance to rethink your resources and long-term investments. On Wednesday, the Sun’s transition into Gemini activates your communication house, bringing opportunities for meaningful conversations and new connections that can support your goals. Emotionally, you'll feel a strong urge to express your opinions authentically and unfiltered—just be cautious of impulsive reactions that might damage close relationships. Professionally, it’s an excellent time to launch innovative projects or pitch original ideas that showcase your creativity. Give yourself time for introspection too, as the insights you uncover now may lead to profound life changes.

♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction in your sign through Tuesday creates a positive shake-up, pushing you to leave your comfort zone and shed outdated patterns that no longer serve you. Now’s the time to make bold decisions, even if they surprise those around you. The Sun’s shift into Gemini will spotlight your finances and values, encouraging a more flexible perspective on your economic priorities. Emotionally, you may feel a tension between your need for stability and your desire for renewal and change—finding a balance that honors both sides of you will be key. Practically, this is a great week to make changes in your physical environment—at home or work—that reflect your evolving values. Keep in mind that the changes you initiate now can lead to unexpected opportunities later this month.

♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

At the start of the week, the Sun-Uranus conjunction affects your inner world and may bring strange dreams or sudden realizations that reveal deep truths about yourself. Trust your intuition—it’s especially accurate right now. The Sun enters your sign on Wednesday, marking the start of your birthday season. This brings a strong surge of energy, confidence, and new opportunities to pursue the directions you’ve been craving. Emotionally, you’ll feel freer to express yourself authentically, and others will be drawn to your fresh, vibrant energy. On the practical side, it’s a perfect time to start new projects, schedule important meetings, or take meaningful steps toward personal and professional goals. Your success this week hinges on your willingness to stay open to new ideas and maintain open communication with those around you.

♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction brings unexpected changes in your social circle—old friendships may be renewed or transformed, and new people with fresh ideas might enter your life in surprising ways. On Wednesday, the Sun moves into Gemini, activating your 12th house, increasing your need for solitude, rest, and introspection ahead of your birthday next month. Emotionally, you may feel a bit confused or overwhelmed by the changes happening around and within you, but this is a necessary process of renewal and spiritual growth. Practically, this is a good time to complete old projects, close chapters, and release patterns that no longer serve you. Take time for self-care and meditation—listening to your inner voice will provide deep insights that prepare you for the next chapter of your life.

♌ Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction brings surprising developments in your career—unexpected opportunities or organizational changes may open doors you didn’t know existed. Be open to challenges, even if they seem intimidating at first. On Wednesday, the Sun moves into Gemini, lighting up your house of friends and community, which offers opportunities for meaningful networking and expanding your social circle in ways that can also advance your professional goals. Emotionally, you may feel torn between your desire to lead and stand out, and your need to belong and be part of a group—striking the right balance is key. Practically, this is an excellent week for teamwork, group projects, and advancing goals that have broad social impact. Be especially open to innovative and unconventional ideas—they may lead to your biggest success.

♍ Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction at the start of the week activates your house of education and philosophy, possibly triggering sudden insights or a dramatic shift in worldview. Don’t resist new ideas—even if they challenge your long-held beliefs. The Sun’s move into Gemini highlights your career and public image, offering opportunities to showcase your talents and gain recognition for your achievements. Emotionally, you’ll feel a strong drive to fulfill your ambitions and realize your potential, but also a deeper need to understand the meaning behind external success. Practically, it’s an ideal week for strategic planning, setting professional goals, and taking concrete steps toward advancing your career. Pay special attention to opportunities for collaboration with people who think differently from you—they can expand your horizons in meaningful ways.

♎ Libra (September 23 – October 22)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction brings sudden changes in shared finances, investments, or financial commitments with others. You may discover creative solutions to money issues or encounter unexpected investment opportunities. On Wednesday, the Sun enters Gemini, activating your house of travel and higher education, which sparks intellectual curiosity and encourages you to seek knowledge and broaden your horizons in new ways. Emotionally, you’ll feel a deeper need to connect with meaning and higher values in your life, finding satisfaction in learning and diving into topics that interest you. Practically, this is a great week to plan future travel, enroll in courses or workshops, or start projects related to publishing, teaching, or sharing knowledge with others. Stay open to ideas and philosophies from other cultures—they may enrich your life and offer you a fresh perspective.

♏ Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction directly affects your house of relationships, bringing surprising developments in your close partnerships—either a sudden shift in a current dynamic or meeting someone new who changes your view on connection. On Wednesday, the Sun enters Gemini and shines a light on your deep, transformational areas, inviting you to explore your fears, passions, and shared resources from a fresh and flexible perspective. Emotionally, you’ll feel a strong urge to connect more deeply with others while also maintaining your independence and uniqueness within relationships. Practically, it’s a good week to handle matters involving inheritance, taxes, shared investments, or any kind of resource you manage with others. Don’t shy away from sensitive or taboo topics—deep and honest conversations can lead to significant growth and real intimacy.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The Sun-Uranus conjunction at the beginning of the week brings sudden shifts in your daily routine and work life. This may lead you to reorganize your time or adopt innovative approaches to health and wellness. Be open to new methods that could improve your balance and efficiency. On Wednesday, the Sun moves into Gemini and activates your relationship house, bringing a wave of communication, curiosity, and openness to your close partnerships. Emotionally, you’ll crave intellectual connection with your partners, and deep, interesting conversations will strengthen your bonds. Practically, it’s a great time for collaboration, business partnerships, or consulting with experts who can help you move forward with your goals. Keep your mind open to others’ ideas—they might offer insights you hadn’t considered and help you break through in meaningful ways.

♑ Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The conjunction between the Sun and Uranus affects your area of creativity, love, and self-expression, possibly triggering sudden bursts of inspiration or an unexpected romantic spark. Don’t resist your unconventional creative impulses—they may lead to authentic and original expressions of who you truly are. On Wednesday, the Sun’s transition into Gemini highlights your house of daily work and health, encouraging you to create a more flexible and varied routine that nourishes both your body and mind. Emotionally, you’ll feel an interesting tension between your need for structure and stability, and your desire to explore new ways of expressing yourself. On a practical level, this is an excellent week to reorganize your work environment, adopt new technologies or methods to boost efficiency, or start a new health regimen. Pay special attention to your body’s needs—it may be signaling necessary changes to support your overall well-being.

♒ Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The conjunction between the Sun and your ruling planet, Uranus, affects your home and family sector and may bring sudden changes in your domestic environment or family relationships. This is the time to let go of old family patterns and redefine the concept of “home” in a way that suits your unique personality. On Wednesday, the Sun moves into Gemini, activating your area of creativity and love, bringing playful, curious, and fresh energy that encourages you to express yourself in new ways. Emotionally, you’ll feel a fascinating mix of craving roots and security alongside a strong urge to explore, experiment, and renew. On a practical level, this is a great week for creative projects, activities with children, or rekindling romance in your relationships. Make time for the pleasures and hobbies that bring you joy and enthusiasm—they will be an important source of energetic renewal and will feed your creativity across all areas of life.

♓ Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The conjunction between the Sun and Uranus influences your communication and learning, possibly bringing surprising insights or groundbreaking ideas that shift how you perceive the world around you. Be open to new ways of thinking and don’t be afraid to voice unconventional ideas. On Wednesday, the Sun moves into Gemini and highlights your home and family zone, bringing open communication, curiosity, and intellectual energy into your domestic life. Emotionally, you’ll feel a deeper need to connect your inner and spiritual world with the way you express yourself and experience your everyday surroundings. On a practical level, this is a great week for home renovation, changes in your living environment, or handling family matters that require open and flexible communication. Try organizing family activities that encourage learning and discussion—they will strengthen bonds and create a supportive and enriching atmosphere at home.