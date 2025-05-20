Horoscope for 20/5: Pisces – Emotional floods and confusion are possible

Aries ♈

The feeling of nervousness and restlessness is still present. Communication is explosive, and impatience is strongly felt. Venus in your sign continues to enhance your presence and charm.

Taurus ♉

A tendency toward restlessness and inner agitation. Communication is short and impatient, with a tendency toward stubbornness in opinions, which creates a sense of frustration and stagnation. It’s the sun’s last day in your sign — calm will come in the evening.

Gemini ♊

Letting go of beliefs, perceptions, and stubbornness will help you feel emotionally lighter and freer. You may experience personal upgrades and gain understanding about things that previously eluded you. A good day for travel and overseas trips.

Cancer ♋

An inner sense of nervousness, lack of calm, and restlessness. Communication is volatile and impatience is noticeable. You may feel emotionally or physically detached in order to gain a sense of space and an objective view of the situation.

Leo ♌

Relationships are going through turbulent days. A sense of emotional or physical disconnection, a need for mutual space, and impulsiveness are present. Change is needed either to improve the relationship or to end it for personal and mutual growth.

Virgo ♍

You may find it difficult to manage your routine in an organized and structured way. Unexpected events and surprises throughout the day challenge normal routines. Feelings of nervousness and restlessness are also rising.

Libra ♎

The need for independence and space is noticeable. Today it’s better to connect with your individuality and avoid trying to please others or sugarcoat reality. Creativity is important today as well to ease nervousness and unrest.

Scorpio ♏

The atmosphere at home and with family remains unsettled, and nervousness is felt. A need for space and a sense of detachment accompany the day. Restlessness and impatience are possible. Calm will arrive toward the evening.

Sagittarius ♐

Today it’s best to release constraints in your close surroundings by taking a short trip or drive to get some air and disconnect, in order to try to see the situation more objectively and logically. The need for space is noticeable.

Capricorn ♑

Continuing from yesterday, it’s important to pay attention to financial expenses. There is a tendency toward impulsiveness and unexpected or surprising spending, which could cause imbalance. Be patient and practice restraint.

Aquarius ♒

The moon remains in your sign until midday, continuing the energy of the last two days. A sense of nervousness and restlessness with a stronger-than-usual need for space. Communication at home is tense. Calm will come by evening.

Pisces ♓

Today is also good for meditation, yoga, and martial arts to balance rising emotional energies. Intuition is sharp and self-awareness is high. Emotional floods and confusion are also possible.