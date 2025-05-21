Horoscope for Wednesday, 21/5: Virgo – Heightened sensitivity in relationships

Aries ♈

High internal sensitivity, a need for introspection, a tendency toward daydreaming and a rich imagination. You may experience low energy, fatigue, and weakness, though inspiration and creativity may also be present for some of you during these days.

Taurus ♉

A tendency to be stubborn, with the ability to release situations and thoughts that are holding you back. Mental restlessness may arise despite your ability to stay level-headed. Social sensitivity is also possible; volunteering or social involvement is encouraged, provided boundaries are kept.

Gemini ♊

The sun has entered your sign, and you’re beginning your birthday celebrations. You're letting go of outdated perspectives and limiting beliefs. These are emotionally sensitive days in your career, requiring clear boundaries. There’s also a tendency to be scattered.

Cancer ♋

Sensitive days, with emotional and subjective perception. You might experience mood swings, highs and lows, and a tendency to take things personally. Spending time near or in water can help you achieve emotional balance.

Leo ♌

Days with a tendency toward internal drama and heightened sensitivity. You may feel dreamy, tired, and energetically scattered. Creative expression and connecting with inspiration can help bring balance during these times.

Virgo ♍

Heightened sensitivity in relationships, issues of boundaries come up, a tendency for lack of focus and dispersion. There may be emotional vulnerability, and a need to stick to logic and a realistic, practical perspective.

Libra ♎

The work environment requires boundaries. There's a tendency to be unfocused and scattered. Tapping into creativity and inspiration can help bring balance and improve functioning. Try not to give up your position or sugarcoat the situation.

Scorpio ♏

Sensitivity is high. These are good days to connect with yourself through creativity or inspiration. However, there's a tendency to get swept up in emotional drama. Connecting with water—through bathing or being near it—can also help bring emotional balance.

Sagittarius ♐

Heightened sensitivity at home and within the family. There’s a need to set boundaries. A sense of emotional vulnerability may relate to a parent. Emotional turbulence and drama are also possible.

Capricorn ♑

High sensitivity with your immediate environment. It’s best to maintain clear boundaries. There’s a tendency toward emotional entanglements and drama with those close to you. Be cautious in unfamiliar settings as confusion and lack of focus may arise.

Aquarius ♒

Attention is needed in financial matters. There may be wastefulness, lack of structure, and blurry boundaries. At the same time, larger-than-usual gains and income are also possible. Try to stay organized and manage your spending and income wisely.

Pisces ♓

An isolated moon in your sign heightens sensitivity and intuition. There’s a tendency toward dreaming and inspiration, as well as creativity and a strong connection to spirituality. A deep belief can bring clarity during these days. Spending time in or near water can also help balance and soothe.