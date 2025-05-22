Horoscope for Thursday, 22/5: Leo – Mars in your sign boosts your energy

Aries ♈

A day of introspection and soul-searching. You may feel a drop in energy, sadness, or fatigue. Sensitivity is high, and issues around boundaries may arise. It's important to conserve your energy. Meditation, inner listening, and yoga can help bring balance today.

Taurus ♉

You may experience stubbornness, impulsive or unpredictable reactions, as well as restlessness and irritability. Socially, you tend to be authoritative, so it's important to maintain healthy boundaries and not waste your energy.

Gemini ♊

The Sun and Jupiter are in your sign, creating a sense that change is coming, which can bring nervousness and instability. Stay calm and go with the flow. In your career, today brings pressure and heightened sensitivity—conserve your energy and don’t take on too much.

Cancer ♋

You may feel sadness, low energy, or fatigue. Try to stay balanced today. Spending time near water or taking a bath can help restore emotional balance. Meditation, inner listening, and yoga can also bring mental and emotional clarity.

Leo ♌

Mars in your sign boosts your energy and gives you the ability to express yourself. Internally, today you may feel a drop in energy, fatigue, and possibly helplessness. Meditation, introspection, yoga, or anything that calms and centers you is beneficial today.

Virgo ♍

Relationships are calling for boundaries today. Some relationships may be reaching a final closure. If there is an imbalance in caregiver/care-receiver dynamics, it’s time to restore balance and clearly define boundaries.

Libra ♎

You may feel overwhelmed or struggle in your work environment and daily routine. Your health could be affected with weakness, fatigue, or a compromised immune system. Try to maintain balance with proper nutrition, moderate exercise, meditation, and yoga.

Scorpio ♏

An emotionally intense and overwhelming day. You may find it difficult to express yourself or your emotions. There could be emotional fatigue or dealing with a painful emotional experience. Tapping into creative expression can help restore emotional balance.

Sagittarius ♐

Emotional challenges related to family and home may arise. You may feel burdened by taking on too much responsibility—try to avoid this and set healthy boundaries. There may be issues involving one of your parents.

Capricorn ♑

You tend to take on responsibility for your loved ones, which brings a sense of heaviness and overload. Let go of this and establish clear boundaries, or you’ll experience significant fatigue and difficulty.

Aquarius ♒

Financial matters weigh on you. You’re reaching the end of a challenging financial phase. Long-term planning can help you stabilize in the future. Today you may feel a sense of financial restriction or lack.

Pisces ♓

The Moon in your sign, in conjunction with Saturn in the final degrees, brings an emotionally difficult experience—possibly a farewell, an ending, or a final closure. One door is closing, but a new one will open for you soon.