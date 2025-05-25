Daily horoscope for Sunday, 25/5: Virgo – Keep a level head

Aries ♈

Financial matters are challenging. You're prone to hasty decisions and tend to cling to what's familiar. Try to be more thoughtful and patient—this is not a good day for spending or making business decisions.

Taurus ♉

The Moon in your sign, in challenging aspects, brings restlessness and unease. There's a tendency to be stubborn and hold on to what's familiar. Try to stay patient and balanced. Your thoughts may be unsettled, leading to mental tension.

Gemini ♊

There is inner unrest that could cause nervousness and unclear agitation. Your thoughts are scattered, and emotional focus is lacking. Expressing yourself through creativity may bring balance, clarity, and calm.

Cancer ♋

You're socially sensitive, and your territory may feel threatened—perhaps within a community or group you belong to. Your sense of security is shaken. It’s best to stay patient and avoid impulsive reactions.

Leo ♌

You're dominant and energetic, but prone to conflict regarding career and recognition. Your territory feels challenged these days, requiring patience and flexibility. Avoid impulsive responses.

Virgo ♍

Today, it’s important to keep a level head and maintain a practical and realistic approach. You're prone to impulsiveness and anger that dominate your mood and mental state. Stay flexible and grounded in your sense of security.

Libra ♎

You may cling emotionally in an unbalanced way. Let go of control and learn to be more flexible and adaptable in situations where you lack control. Avoid staying in emotional spaces that no longer serve you.

Scorpio ♏

Relationships are facing challenging days. Tension and anger may rise, along with a tendency to cling and resist change. Communication is volatile and unsettled. It’s important to stay patient and release control.

Sagittarius ♐

Daily routines are disrupted. There may be stubbornness and resistance to necessary change, along with rising anger. Try to stay flexible and tap into creative practicality. Staying patient and involving the body may help bring balance.

Capricorn ♑

Strengthening your self-worth can help you cope and take practical action in these times. Connecting to creativity and applying ideas can balance existing tension and anger. Find ways to stay flexible.

Aquarius ♒

The home and family atmosphere is tense. Anger may rise, and communication is also volatile. Outbursts and irritability are possible. Try to release and stay flexible. Avoid impulsive reactions.

Pisces ♓

You’re unsettled in your close environment, with a tendency to be stubborn and communicate in a tense way. Nervousness and restlessness with those close to you may arise. Try to stay calm and avoid impulsiveness and rigidity.