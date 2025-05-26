Daily horoscope for Monday: Leo – Today brings a tendency to step outside your comfort zone

Aries ♈

A day that can bring financial strength but also impulsive and unexpected expenses. It’s a good time to tap into out-of-the-box creativity regarding money matters. Unplanned investments may arise, so it’s worth paying attention and staying cautious.

Taurus ♉

The Moon in your sign, conjunct Uranus and in tension with Mars, can bring impatience and unexpected outbursts. There’s a tendency toward stubbornness. Today is a good day to let go of attachments, emotions, or stuck and limiting situations.

Gemini ♊

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in your sign bring days full of communication, interactions, stimulation, and enjoyable trips that expand your mind. You’re open and curious. It’s a great day for learning, travel, and social engagements.

Cancer ♋

Today you may feel drawn to step out of your usual territory and sense of security. Connecting with communities, social groups, and large organizations is beneficial. It’s advisable to stay patient and aware of how you react.

Leo ♌

Today there’s a tendency to step out of your comfort zone regarding career and familiar territory. Unexpected reactions or events may change your circumstances and affect you emotionally. Try to stay flexible and let go of stubbornness.

Virgo ♍

It’s best to maintain a flexible approach and release rigid beliefs and perspectives that keep you stuck. Your usual tendency to be stubborn may be holding you back. There may be impatience with the current situation and a need to break free from emotional constraints.

Libra ♎

There may be internal unrest and nervousness, leading to impulsive reactions and outbursts. Let go of blocking emotions and stuck situations. Financial matters may also arise, possibly involving the release of long-stuck funds.

Scorpio ♏

Relationships may reach a point where it’s necessary to release what no longer serves. There’s a tendency toward impatience and impulsiveness. Try not to cling to what no longer fits and release holding emotions. Step out of familiar territory that leads nowhere.

Sagittarius ♐

A restless day in your routine and work environment. You may feel irritated or impatient. It’s a day for releasing situations and emotions that are holding you back and affecting you physically. Movement, physical activity, or bodywork can help restore balance.

Capricorn ♑

Pay attention to where your self-worth stands today. Strengthen and believe in yourself. There’s a tendency toward nervousness and restlessness. Connecting with creativity can empower and balance you, and also help manifest creative ideas.

Aquarius ♒

The home atmosphere is unsettled, and there’s a feeling of nervousness. Your sense of security feels shaken. There’s a tendency for impulsiveness and internal impatience. A need for change is felt, and it’s wise to release stubbornness and attachment to the familiar.

Pisces ♓

There’s a sense of nervousness and impatience with those around you. Your familiar surroundings feel destabilized. It’s important to remain flexible and let go of stubbornness. Staying in the familiar place will only hinder you and offer no benefit.