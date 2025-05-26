Weekly Horoscope: May 25–31, 2025

Mercury, our planet of communication, moves from Taurus into Gemini and joins Jupiter, which is already there. Overall, this shift makes our communication much more verbal than physical – and quite a few of us will prefer chatting online over hitting the gym, which is a shame. This is a great time to talk, share, and release emotional residue that has built up. The signs that will be most affected are Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

The most significant transition of the week is Saturn, the stern planet, moving from Pisces – a water sign where it has resided for about two and a half years – into Aries, a fire sign. This marks a significant relief for all the mutable signs, who recently began to feel some relief from emotional flooding and drama caused by Neptune’s move to Aries as well. Now, with Saturn’s heaviness and pessimism also shifting into Aries, Pisces, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Gemini can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Saturn is essentially the planet responsible for turning our potential into reality. One of the ways it does this is by applying pressure and halting growth processes that haven’t fully matured, or by throwing a wrench into the gears of anything flawed or not yet ready to manifest. Saturn forces us to repeatedly examine our actions and initiatives. In some cases, it creates disappointments in processes or people and compels us to take full responsibility without relying on anyone else. In essence, Saturn shakes the very roots of our actions – especially in business, practical matters, and our interactions with the world – and forces us to confront, through the crises it generates, our ability to realize our potential in the real world and make things happen, despite – or perhaps because of – financial or professional burdens.

Aries is a cardinal sign, one that generates energy. In Aries – a fire sign – Saturn may actually bring effective structure by setting limits and clearly defining the actions and initiatives of Aries, with all its boundless fire energy. Instead of wasting that energy on excitement over new ventures and beginnings, Saturn forces Aries to focus on one or two initiatives and see them through to completion. This is a positive influence, though it may cause frustration for many, as processes that should be fast may be delayed or even stall due to Saturn’s perfectionist demands. As the saying goes: what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. If we listen to Saturn’s messages during times like these, we can harness the action-driven fire element and make it more organized and effective than ever… hopefully.

Who will be most affected by this transition? The cardinal signs: Aries, Capricorn, Libra, and Cancer. Instead of wasting this energy on enthusiasm for new initiatives and beginnings, it forces Aries to focus on one or two initiatives and to follow them through to actual realization.

Weekly Forecast by Zodiac Sign:

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19)

This week brings powerful new energy with Saturn entering your sign. It’s a time of challenges and tests that will strengthen you in the long run. Mercury’s move into Gemini encourages open communication and building new connections. In your career, prepare for greater responsibility. Be cautious of rash actions and take time to think before making important decisions. Patience will be the key to your success this week.

Love: Stable relationships; singles – beware of hasty decisions.

♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Mercury leaving your sign may create a sense of confusion in communication. This week requires you to be more precise and clear in your expression. Saturn’s entry into Aries affects your friendships and group dynamics – it’s time to evaluate who is truly by your side. At work, focus on practical, tangible projects. Avoid major investments this week. Your health needs more attention, especially your digestive system.

Love: Communication in relationships will be challenging – patience is needed.

♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your sign this week, boosting your communication skills significantly. It’s the perfect time to present ideas, negotiate, and expand your social network. Saturn’s move into Aries prompts serious thinking about your career goals. New opportunities may arise in writing, teaching, or media. Be wary of spreading yourself too thin. This is a great week for rekindling old connections.

Love: The planets favor your love life – openness will bring pleasant surprises.

♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The week starts off with a mysterious vibe, bringing deep influence on your inner world. Mercury’s move to Gemini stirs financial matters and personal values – a good time for economic review. Saturn’s entry into Aries brings changes in higher education or overseas travel. Your family will need your emotional support this week. Career may bring positive surprises toward the weekend.

Love: High emotional sensitivity may cause tension – balance is needed.

♌ Leo (July 23 – August 22)

This week brings dynamic energy to friendships and personal goals. Mercury’s shift into Gemini activates your 11th house – you’ll receive invitations and enter new social circles. Saturn’s move into Aries requires caution in legal matters and contracts. Public presentations will be especially successful this week. Long-term investments are favored by planetary influences. Avoid excessive pride in the workplace.

Love: Romance heats up, but maintain balance of power.

♍ Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mercury, your ruler, moves into Gemini and energizes your career and reputation. This week is crucial for professional progress – prepare for new opportunities. Saturn’s entry into Aries brings changes in shared finances or taxes. Your health needs special care, particularly your nervous system. Not the time for big emotional decisions. Your perfectionism will be recognized and appreciated at work.

Love: Stable relationships; singles – be careful not to be too critical.

♎ Libra (September 23 – October 22)

This week is characterized by a search for balance between high aspirations and practical reality. Mercury’s move into Gemini awakens a desire to learn new things and broaden your horizons. Saturn entering Aries influences your romantic relationships – it’s time to seriously evaluate your commitments. Justice and truth will take center stage in your week. The realms of art and beauty offer interesting opportunities. Beware of being overly dependent on others for decision-making.

Love: Partnerships deepen, with a need for honesty and truth.

♏ Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

This week brings deep emotional intensity and a connection to your hidden strengths. Mercury’s move into Gemini activates issues around shared resources and financial structuring. Saturn’s entry into Aries demands greater discipline in work and health. A profound internal transformation is taking place. Research and exploration will yield surprising results. Strong intuition will guide you through important decisions.

Love: Deep and meaningful relationships; passions may be revealed.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Freedom and exploration are at the heart of your week, influenced by the new Mercury energy. Its transition into Gemini brings opportunities in partnerships and agreements. Saturn entering Aries awakens the need for creativity and play, but with added responsibility. Travel or studies may face delays this week. Your personal philosophy is undergoing reevaluation. Watch out for overspending while having fun.

Love: A search for deeper meaning in your relationships.

♑ Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Saturn, your ruling planet, leaves Pisces and enters Aries, bringing significant changes to your home and family life. Mercury’s move into Gemini emphasizes the importance of daily routines and health. This week requires more flexibility in your approach. Career advances steadily and gradually. It’s an excellent time to reorganize your home or office. Beware of overly conservative tendencies that may block new opportunities.

Love: Stability is needed, commitments deepen.

♒ Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

This week brings renewal and a search for new ways to express yourself. Mercury’s move into Gemini activates your creative side and brings original ideas. Saturn’s entry into Aries affects close communication, creating a need for more seriousness. Friendships take on new meaning this week. Technology and innovation will open new doors. Beware of rebellious tendencies that could harm important relationships.

Love: Seeking a harmonious partner; independence is key.

♓ Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Saturn leaves your sign this week after a long stay, releasing pressures you’ve felt in recent years. Mercury’s move into Gemini activates home and family matters. It’s a time of deep spiritual and inner renewal. Your intuition is at its peak – use it. Creativity and art bring great fulfillment this week. You need to take a more practical approach to finances.

Love: Sweet romance, dreams may come true and fantasies may manifest… things will get interesting.