Horoscope for 30/5: Pisces – Sensitivity in romance and parenting

Aries ♈

Tension is felt within the home and family atmosphere. There may be heightened sensitivity that can trigger emotional and impulsive responses in family relationships. At the same time, emotional security is gaining strength.

Taurus ♉

Another day of sensitivity with your close environment, and a tendency toward emotional reactions. Still, your sense of security is growing compared to yesterday. Be careful not to get drawn into drama with relatives.

Gemini ♊

The Sun and Mercury are conjunct in your sign, boosting your communication skills. These are days of connection to information, travel, and movement. Also, communication deepens in your relationships. Financial matters are sensitive—emotional and impulsive spending may occur.

Cancer ♋

The Moon in your sign today forms angles that strengthen emotional security and a sense of belonging. Some tension in relationships may arise, but your sensitivity will help ease it. Family matters come to the forefront.

Leo ♌

Inner sensitivity is still felt, but with more emotional security and a sense of belonging. Emotional outbursts, mood swings, and drama may still occur. Allow your feelings to rise and be released.

Virgo ♍

Social sensitivity is still present. This is a good day for volunteering in the community or engaging in any form of caregiving or support. Your therapeutic abilities are noticeable and bring you balance and security.

Libra ♎

The sensitivity surfacing today affects career, status, and recognition matters. You can influence others through your sensitivity, care, and ability to support. A great day for therapists, mediators, and counselors of all kinds.

Scorpio ♏

A day of high sensitivity with a tendency toward mood swings and a subjective, emotional outlook. You’re inclined to take things personally. Spending time near or in water can help balance your emotions.

Sagittarius ♐

Your emotions are more stable compared to yesterday, but high sensitivity and inner intensity remain. A stronger need for security and belonging may surface. Emotional drama could lead to impulsive reactions.

Capricorn ♑

Compared to yesterday, there's more emotional calm in your relationships. A slow return of emotional security and belonging is felt. Emotional balance improves, although some tension and impulsiveness in family relationships may still arise.

Aquarius ♒

Sensitivity at work continues, but today you’ll be better able to find balance and maintain reason. A good day for therapists or anyone working with children and families. Your intuition is sharp.

Pisces ♓

Greater-than-usual sensitivity regarding romance and children. Intense emotional experiences could lead to drama and emotional reactions. Mood swings may also occur.