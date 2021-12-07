The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

1 killed, 2 injured after bus hits pedestrians in Jaffa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 17:52
A woman was killed and two other people were injured after a bus ran onto the sidewalk in Jaffa on Tuesday.
Dust storm expected on Wednesday throughout Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 04:49 PM
Burundi prison fire kills 38 inmates, injures dozens more - vice preside
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 03:31 PM
Explosion kills four, wounds 20 in Iraq's Basra
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:43 AM
Dutch civil suit against Gantz rejected
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:34 AM
Russia sending snipers and tanks to inflict casualties Ukraine says
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:27 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 56 new cases, 609 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 11:23 AM
Israeli PM Bennett hosts Cyprus and Greece leaders
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 08:41 AM
Man struck by lightning in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:48 AM
UK, US and allies call on Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 01:07 AM
Knesset approves establishment of MK salaries committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 01:05 AM
Blinken speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskiy ahead of Putin, Biden phone call
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 10:04 PM
Controversial electricity law advances
By GIL HOFFMAN
12/06/2021 10:00 PM
US Justice Dept. sues Texas for violating Voting Rights Act
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 08:49 PM
International Monetary Fund delegation arrives in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 07:15 PM
China to retaliate as US plans boycott of Beijing Olympics
By REUTERS
12/06/2021 06:15 PM
