US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request to make 100 National Guard troops available to help protect the Capitol if needed, the Pentagon said on Friday, ahead of a planned rally supporting people charged with taking part in the deadly January 6 riot.

A Pentagon spokesman said the troops would be based out of the DC Armory and only used after local, state, and federal law enforcement capabilities had been tapped.

"The task force will only be deployed upon request of the Capitol Police to help protect the US Capitol Building and Congressional Office buildings by manning building entry points and verifying credentials of individuals seeking access to the building," the spokesman said.

A mob of supporters of former US President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)

There have been threats tied to Saturday's planned pro-Trump rally to support those charged in the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol, US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said but offered no specific details.

Manger, speaking to reporters at a news conference on Friday ahead of the gathering in Washington, said officials were hoping for a peaceful event but were prepared in case violence erupts.