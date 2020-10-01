1,000 anti-Netanyahu protests set for Thursday night

The Black Flags Movement responded to the new limitations on protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by organizing 1,000 protests against him across the country on Thursday night.The new directives, which passed in the cabinet at 1 a.m. early Thursday, limit protesters to demonstrating within 1,000 meters of their homes. Three Blue and White ministers voted against the new limitations, but they still passed easily."Over the past year, Israel is going through a process of more and more authority being transferred from the Knesset to the cabinet and to the prime minister," the movement said in a statement. "When the police use harsh violence, the Shin-Bet spies on citizens and an indicted prime minister limits the right to demonstrate against him, that is a coup."