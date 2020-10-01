The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
1,000 anti-Netanyahu protests set for Thursday night

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 18:01
The Black Flags Movement responded to the new limitations on protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by organizing 1,000 protests against him across the country on Thursday night.
The new directives, which passed in the cabinet at 1 a.m. early Thursday, limit protesters to demonstrating within 1,000 meters of their homes. Three Blue and White ministers voted against the new limitations, but they still passed easily."Over the past year, Israel is going through a process of more and more authority being transferred from the Knesset to the cabinet and to the prime minister," the movement said in a statement. "When the police use harsh violence, the Shin-Bet spies on citizens and an indicted prime minister limits the right to demonstrate against him, that is a coup."

IDF commander: Yeshiva students aren't walking around infecting people
France to enroll 25,000 in COVID-19 vaccines clinical trials
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 05:31 PM
Jerusalem to reduce infrastructure work during Sukkot
Russian FM says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 05:10 PM
Three Bnei Brak synagogues shut down for coronavirus violations
Shufersal to provide 150,000 food packages to those in quarantine
Netanyahu's legal team requests more time to respond to indictment
Syria affirms opposition to normalization deals with Israel
UAE records highest daily COVID-19 cases for second day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 02:35 PM
Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 02:33 PM
Police give 3,482 tickets for corona lockdown violations in 24 hours
Man suspected of removing people from quarantine lists for bribes
Ichilov Hospital opens sixth coronavirus ward
Poland reports record number of new daily coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 12:14 PM
Russia's new coronavirus cases surge to highest since June 12
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2020 11:51 AM
